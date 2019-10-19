It was a thriller as the Man High School football team, ranked No. 5 in the state in Class AA, defeated No. 10 Wyoming East, 30-22, on Friday night at Man's George A. Queen Memorial Field in a battled of top 10 heavyweights.
Man improved to 7-0 on the season with the win and won its ninth straight game. Wyoming East dropped its second straight game and fell to 5-2.
Tied 22-all, Man pulled ahead at the 2:12 mark of the fourth quarter as quarterback Caleb Milton tossed a 14-yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Harless on a fourth-and-one play. The Hillbillies also tacked on the two-point conversion.
The victory was a significant one for Man High School, which picked up its 500th all-time win.
Man closes out the season with three straight road games beginning with next Friday night's contest at Point Pleasant. The game will also be broadcast live on WCHS-TV as part of the channel's weekly Friday Night Rivals Series. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
The Billies then play at Tug Valley on Nov. 1 and at Chapmanville on Nov. 8 in the regular season finale.
Man coach Harvey Arms is just one win shy of reaching 100 in his 18-year career.
CHAPMANVILLE 7, WAYNE 6: It's been a long time since the Chapmanville Tigers beat Wayne in a high school football game.
Twenty-eight years to be exact.
But that came to a halt on Friday night at Chapmanville's Tiger Stadium as CRHS defeated the winless Pioneers, 7-6.
Chapmanville won its fourth straight game since an 0-3 start to the season and improved to 4-3 overall and 4-3 in the Cardinal Conference. Wayne dropped to 0-7, 0-6.
For the Tigers, it was their first victory over Wayne since 1991. Chapmanville, 3-21 all-time against Wayne, also defeated the Pioneers in 1990. Chapmanville had lost the last 15 meetings to Wayne.
The last three years, Chapmanville came close, falling by less than a touchdown each time. Last year, the Pioneers eked out a 20-14 win. Wayne beat Chapmanville 14-12 in 2017 and 29-27 in 2016.
Plagued by penalties, the Tigers scored a touchdown in the second quarter after a scoreless first as Jaxson Turner ran in from 2 yards out with 5:29 to go until halftime. Xavier Trump booted the PAT. It would be the only points of the night by CRHS and all they would need.
Wayne scored a touchdown in the second half but missed on the conversion and the 7-6 score held.
Chapmanville plays at Logan (1-6) next week. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Logan's Willis-Nisbet Stadium. The Wildcats were idle this week.
Look for a recap of both games in Wednesday's Logan Banner print edition and online at: www.loganbanner.com.
-----
2019 Chapmanville Regional High School
Football Schedule (4-3, 4-3):
Aug. 29: *vs. Sissonville (at Charleston's Laidley Field), L 8-24
Sept. 6: *at Poca, L 7-48
Sept. 13: *Winfield, L 13-48
Sept. 20: *at Nitro, W 48-25
Sept. 27: *Scott, W 14-13
Oct. 4: *at Herbert Hoover, W 32-7
Oct. 11: OPEN DATE
Oct. 18: *Wayne, W 7-6
Oct. 25: *at Logan, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 1: *Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 8: Man, 7:30 p.m.
*Cardinal Conference game
-----
2019 Logan High School
Football Schedule (1-6, 1-5):
Aug. 30: at Man, L 8-62
Sept. 6: *Sissonville, L 6-28
Sept. 13: *Mingo Central, L 6-52
Sept. 20: *at Poca, L 8-68
Sept. 27: *Winfield, L 34-70
Oct. 4: *at Nitro, L 22-57
Oct. 11: *Scott, W 35-0
Oct. 18: OPEN DATE
Oct. 25: *Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 1: *at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 8: *at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.
*Cardinal Conference game
-----
2019 Man High School
Football Schedule (7-0):
Aug. 30: Logan, W 62-8
Sept. 6: at Mount View, W 48-7
Sept. 13: at Westside, W 40-0
Sept. 20: at Greenbrier East, W 22-17
Sept. 27: River View, W 63-14
Oct. 4: Lincoln County, W 44-0
Oct. 11: OPEN DATE
Oct. 18: Wyoming East, W 30-22
Oct. 25: at Point Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 1: at Tug Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 8: at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.