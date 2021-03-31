The Class A No. 2-ranked Man High School boys’ basketball team, fresh off last Tuesday’s big win over No. 1 Tug Valley, hit the road on Thursday and beat Buffalo, 66-55.
Man (5-0) swept the season series with the Bison, also winning 73-48 at home in the season opener on March 5.
Austin Ball pumped in 22 points to lead Man. Caleb Blevins tacked on 15 points for the Billies.
Man jumped out to a 12-point lead after the first quarter.
Alec Hanshaw led Buffalo (3-5) with 16 points and Noah Thompson chipped in with 15.
Man’s originally scheduled game with Van on Friday was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.