MAN — The Man High School basketball team, like all other teams across the state of West Virginia, hope to get the 2021 season tipped off in early March.
The Hillbillies are putting the finishing touches on its schedule, which is still short a few games.
“We are still five games short,” Man coach TJ Blevins said. “This is tough to get due to some changes with teams.”
The Billies, which move down to Class A status this season, has a lot of optimism
With its entire team coming back from last year’s 18-6 squad the Hillbillies are looking forward to another successful season.
Man is projected to be one of the challengers for the Class A state title.
The WVSSAC moves to a new four-class format this season, the first time that’s ever been done. The pilot system will last two years through the 2021-22 season.
Man’s new Class A sectional should be an interesting one as the Billies are set to participate in a new Single-A section with traditional basketball powers Tug Valley and Tolsia. Sherman and Van, two Class A schools in Boone County, round out the field.
The Billies played Tug Valley, Van, Tolsia and Sherman last season.
Man downed Tug Valley, 71-61, at Chapmanville’s inaugural Country Roads Classic last season.
The Billies swept Van, winning 69-43 and 93-48 and whipped the Sherman Tide, 90-34, at home in a single matchup.
Man then played late in the season at Tolsia, blowing out the Rebels 77-48 on their home floor at Glenhayes.
Opposite Man and possible regional foes in Class A Region 4 Section 2 are Calhoun County, Gilmer County, Hannan and Wahama.
The Hillbillies have landed a couple of transfers in Israel Canterbury and Colton Blankenship. Canterbury, a 5-foot-11 guard, comes from Belfry, Kentucky. Blankenship is from Mingo Central.
Man has several players coming back this season, including Caleb Blevins, the coach’s son, Austin Ball, Ryan Cozart, Peyton Adams, Jeremiah Harless and others.
Caleb Blevins broke Man’s all-time 3-point shooting record for most 3s in a game last season with 10.
Man was led last season by 6-5 sophomore Ball, who averaged 19.2 points and 9.5 points per game. He closed out the year with 12 double-double performances. Ball also had a team-best 49 blocked shots.
Caleb Blevins, a 6-3 sophomore, averaged 13.3 points a game and was Man’s top 3-point shooter, sinking 53 from beyond the arc.
Adams, a 5-8 junior guard, checked in at 9.6 points per contest last season. He dished out a team-high 100 assists and made 38 shots from 3-point land.
Jackson Tackett, a 6-2 sophomore, averaged 8.7 points per contest last year for Man. He had 207 rebounds, second on the team to Ball, and had six double-doubles.
Cozart, a 6-3 junior, averaged 6.1 points a game last season, making 15 3s.
Harless, a 6-3 junior, averaged five points a game lat season for Man.
Christian Toler, a 5-10 sophomore, checked in at 4.7 points per contest last year.
Rounding out Man’s roster last season were: sophomore Brady Hall-Montgomery; junior Hunter Anderson; and freshmen Jordan Adams, Jacob Walls, James Scites, Andrew Cozart and Ethan Spence.
Three-point shooting was the name of the game for the Billies a year ago.
Man wasn’t afraid to launch those bombs.
As a team this season, Man sank 151 of 536 3-pointers for 28 percent. Man was 593 of 1,388 in total team shooting for 42.7 percent. From the free throw line, the Billies netted 257 of 382 of their charity tosses for 67.3 percent.
With the additions of Canterbury and Blankenship Man’s already deep team just got deeper.
“We are going to be deep down the bench,” Blevins said. “It’s a double-edged sword I guess. I believe going forward with this we can work it out. There’s always a chance that it might not work but I’d rather have kids that I can go and look down the line and say, ‘hey, let’s go.’ And hopefully, they will be ready to go.”
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.