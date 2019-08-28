MAN - With Man High School's ground-oriented attack, having a strong offensive line is essential.
The Hillbillies love to pound it out, move the chains and have long-sustained drives.
With a deep backfield, Man looks to do just that.
But it all starts in the trenches.
"We think that we're going to be good up front," veteran Man coach Harvey Arms said.
Up on the offensive line, Man returns starting tackle Blake Griffin.
"He's been a three-year starter," Arms said.
Junior guard Evan Mullins also is back.
"He started for us at guard last year," Arms said.
Kenny Greene is back as well this season after starting some last year for the 6-4 Billies.
Juniors Corey Lambert and Colton Frye are also returning on the O-line.
"Frye started for us at guard last year," Arms said. "This year, he's probably going to move to tackle."
Senior Gavin Harvey, who did not play last season, gives the Billies added depth on the offensive front.
"He didn't play last year but played for us in the ninth and 10th grades," Arms said.
Hunter Maynard, Hunter Grimmett, Jared Adkins and Carson Poe are more options on the line.
"We have a couple of good new players too that could see some time on the offensive line in Hunter Maynard and Hunter Grimmett," Arms said. "We have a pretty good group of offensive linemen too."
MAN DEFENSE: On the defensive line, Man has specialists Zander Mullins, Dylan Morris and Nick Plumley on the D-line.
At linebacker, starters Brock Muncy and Erick Grimmett also return. Both received Class AA All-State honors last season.
Quinten Moody is also being moved to linebacker.
"We're moving Moody to linebacker and we'll see how that works. So far, it's lookiing pretty good," Arms said.
In the defensive secondary, Jeremiah Harless, Zach Frye, Cameron Frye, Sam Milton, Josh Moody and Jaden Moody are expected to see action.
All three of the Moodys are brothers.
"We have some good options in the secondary," Arms said.
Starting QB Caleb Milton may also see time in the secondary if needed.
"We can put Caleb Milton back there too but we'd rather not put our quarterback on defense," Arms said. "But if we needed to we could."
SPECIAL TEAMS: Man's special teams were a bit of a question mark heading into the August 30 season opener against Logan.
Caleb Milton, Sam Milton and Grimmett are the Man punters.
Zach Frye, Sam Milton and Johnny Page are the kickers.
It was unclear who would start heading into the last week of the preseason.
"We are still in flux there," Arms said of the special teams. "Both of the Milton brothers punt well, so does Zach Frye. Johnny Page, a junior, who is in his first time out for the team, also punts well as well as Erick Grimmett. Zach, Sam and Johnny also kick pretty well off the tee. Right now, it's just a matter of who is going to win those positions."
SCHEDULE: Man faces a difficult schedule this season.
The Billies have added Class AA Greenbrier East to their schedule. The Spartans replace Keyser. Man also faces Class AA power and playoff mainstay Point Pleasant.
"It's been a tough schedule for us forever and I'm sure that it will continue to be," Arms said. "As I've said many times we just have to play who we can play. It's not easy to find games. This year we are four home and six away because we had to take what we can get. We'll just have to go out and compete and play as hard as we can."
STAFF: On Arms' coaching staff this fall is Donnie Motley, Nathaniel Smith, Fletcher Kinder and Nick Booth.
