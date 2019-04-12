By JERRY FEKETE
For The Logan Banner
MAN - The Man High School baseball team defeated the Westside Renegades 6-5 in nine innings on Tuesday night at Tootie Carter Field.
Man scored the game winner on a Westside error in the bottom of the ninth inning to come away with the victory and improve to 8-4 on the season.
Westside took an early 3-0 lead but the Billies battled to cut the deficit to 3-2, scoring twice in the bottom of second inning scoring on an error and an RBI single off bat of Josh Lambert.
The game was tied up 5-5 at end of the seventh inning.
Man would score the game winning run in the bottom of the ninth, scoring the game winner on a Westside error with two outs.
Ryan Cozart hit an infeld pop fly but it was mishandled as Corey Miller would score to give MHS a 6-5 win.
Miller would pick up the win while Brock Muncy and Josh Lambert led the Billies' hitting attack as Muncy had three hits and Lambert two. Jacob Frazier and Dylan McCormick added one hit each.
The Billies are scheduled to play at Mingo Central on Monday, April 15 and play at Chapmanville on April 17.