MAN -- It was a record breaking night for the Man High School football team which throttled county rival Logan 62-8 on Friday night at Man's George A. Queen Memorial Field.
The 62 points was the most scored by a single team in the all-time series dating back to 1923 in the first ever meeting, which was won by Logan 60-0.
Man led 20-0 after one quarter and never looked back, taking a 42-0 halftime cushion.
The Hillbillies (1-0) were sparked by freshman Josh Moody who dashed in for touchdown runs of 79 and 75 runs in the second quarter.
Man quarterback Caleb Milton tossed three touchdown passes on the evening, covering 63 and 40 yards to Quentin Moody and 50 yards to his twin brother Sam Milton. Caleb Milton also scored on a short TD run.
Logan (0-1) scored its only touchdown of the night in the third quarter on QB Jodan Hayes' 7-yard pass to Corey Townsend.
Logan hosts Sissonville next Friday night while Man travels to Mount View.
On Thursday night at Charleston's Laidley Field, Chapmanville Regional High School lost 24-8 to Sissonville. The Tigers play at Poca next Friday night.
Look for more on both games a preview of all three games in the Wednesday print edition of The Logan Banner.
-----
2019 Chapmanville Regional High School
Football Schedule (0-1, 0-1):
Aug. 29: *vs. Sissonville (at Charleston's Laidley Field), L 8-24
Sept. 6: *at Poca, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: *Winfield, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 20: *at Nitro, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: *Scott, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 4: *at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 11: OPEN DATE
Oct. 18: *Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 25: *at Logan, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 1: *Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 8: Man, 7:30 p.m.
*Cardinal Conference game
-----
2019 Logan High School
Football Schedule (0-1):
Aug. 30: at Man, L 8-62
Sept. 6: *Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 13: *Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 20: *at Poca, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: *Winfield, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 4: *at Nitro, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: *Scott, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 18: OPEN DATE
Oct. 25: *Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 1: *at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 8: *at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.
*Cardinal Conference game
-----
2019 Man High School
Football Schedule (1-0):
Aug. 30: Logan, W 62-8
Sept. 6: at Mount View, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 13: at Westside, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 20: at Greenbrier East, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 27: River View, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 4: Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Tug Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 18: Wyoming East, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 25: at Point Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 1: OPEN DATE
Nov. 8: at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com