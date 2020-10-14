MAN — The Man High School football team wasn’t supposed to play Point Pleasant until Oct. 23.
But after Man’s originally scheduled game at Calhoun County fell through the Hillbillies moved up the Point game a week to this Friday.
Man comes into the game with a 1-1 mark, while the Big Blacks are 2-2.
The Billies haven’t played a game since a 28-24 win on Sept. 30 at Mingo Central.
The Big Blacks were a 38-26 winner last Friday night at home over Keyser.
Point Pleasant opened the season on Sept. 4 with a 36-13 loss at home to Oak Glen. The Big Blacks then won 51-13 on Sept. 11 over Brooke, also at home. Point then lost 46-28 at Bluefield on Oct. 2 after two open weeks.
Point beat Man 7-0 last season at home, spoiling the Billies’ bid for a perfect season. Man had come into the televised game with a 7-0 mark and eventually finished with an 8-3 mark and a first-round playoff loss at Bluefield.
The Big Blacks were led in the Keyser game by running back Evan Roach who ran with the ball 25 times for 120 yards and three touchdowns. He also snared three passes for 28 yards.
Joel Beattie had 71 yards on the ground and a pair of scores.
Zane Wamsley caught eight passes for 61 yards, Trey Peck hauled in three passes for 33 yards, while Brady Cunningham and Riley Oliver had two receptions apiece, earning 17 and nine yards respectively. Cody Shultz had seven yards on one reception, while Brooks Pearson ran twice and picked up seven yards.
The Big Blacks have a female kicker in Elicia Wood. She booted five extra point kicks against the Golden Tornado and also connected on a 28-yard field goal with 10:45 left in the game to put Point up 31-21.
Beattie put Point on top 38-28 with a 3-yard TD run with 1:48 left in the game.
Big Blacks’ quarterback Hunter Bush was 28 of 33 passing for 223 yards and a TD. Bush’s 28 passes completed passes breaks a school record, which was 27 completions by Cason Payne against Bluefield in 2017.
Point Pleasant outgained Keyser 376-245 in yards of total offense.
Man is led by junior quarterback Israel Canterbury. He’s completed 16 of 27 passes for 163 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions on the brief season.
Josh Moody has 22 carries for 140 yards. Cameran Frye has 12 rushes for 87 yards.
Justin Grimmett is Man’s leading receiver with nine catches for 139 yards and a score. Jeremiah Harless has four grabs for 62 yards and a touchdown.
Erick Grimmett is Man’s leading tackler with 39 solos and 13 assists. He had 17 tackles in the Mingo Central game.
Justin Grimmett has 19 solos and 13 assisted stops. Jayden Moody has 15 solos and seven assists. Frye has 13 solos and nine assists, while Harless has 13 solos, six assists and two interceptions.
Point Pleasant leads Man 6-1 in the all-time series which dates back to 1962.
Football Friday Night
What: Point Pleasant (2-2) at Man (1-1)
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: George A. Queen Memorial Field, Man, W.Va.
Surface: Field Turf
Last week: Point Pleasant beat Keyser, 38-26. Man was idle
Last year’s meeting: Point Pleasant won 7-0 at home
First meeting: 1962 (Point Pleasant won 21-12)
All-time series: Point Pleasant leads 6-1
Man vs. Point Pleasant Football Series
(Point Pleasant leads 6-1):
2019: Point Pleasant 7, Man 0
2018: Point Pleasant 49, Man 0
2017: Point Pleasant 45, Man 0
2000: Point Pleasant 41, Man 14
1999: Point Pleasant 43, Man 14
1963: Man 13, Point Pleasant 7
1962: Point Pleasant 21, Man 12