NAUGATUCK — The Tug Valley Lady Panthers were doomed by one bad inning against Man on Thursday night as the Lady Billies scored five runs in the fourth inning and won the game 8-3.
The Lady Panthers (19-11) jumped ahead early in the game as they would score three runs before Man even got off the bus and took a 3-0 lead after one inning of play.
Freshman Autumn Hall was dealing as she struck out seven batters through the first three innings of play without allowing a hit, but she ran into a hiccup in the top of the fourth inning.
The Lady Billies would plate five runs in the frame on only three singles as the Lady Panthers' defense would break down and commit two errors while also allowing a runner to reach after a dropped third strike.
When the dust settled, the Lady Panthers trailed 5-3 and could never claw their way back into the game. Man would plate a pair of runs in the fifth and then one more in the seventh to reach the final score of 8-3.
Ashlee Tomblin was the winning pitcher for Man as she came on in relief and limited the Tug Valley bats. She allowed no runs in six innings on only three hits while striking out a batter and walking two.
Shania Kennedy started the game for Man and was touched up in her one inning for three runs on four hits while striking out two batters and walking three.
Hall was handed the loss as she gave up eight runs, none earned, on five hits. She struck out 15 batters in the game and only walked two.
Karissa Anderson led Man with two hits and two RBIs while Olivia Ramsey also knocked in two with a RBI double.
Tug Valley had seven hits in the game as Kaitlyn Copley, Caylee Akers, Abigail Spence, Brooklyn Farley, Hannah Hopkins and Cassidy Griffey all singled and Hall lined a double.
The win for Man brought their season record to .500 on the year at 9-9 and gave them the series victory over Tug Valley for the season. TV won the first meeting on March 28 by a 5-4 score in the Chapmanville Tournament and Man won the second meeting, 7-4, at Man on April 2.
Man scheduled to play their regular season finale on Saturday at home against Fayetteville.
The Lady Panthers are scheduled to play their regular season finale on Tuesday at home against Huntington St. Joe.
The Lady Billies had won 12-0 at Mingo Central on Wednesday.
