Chapmanville's Hollee Blair recorded a double-double with 32 points and 10 rebounds but the Lady Tigers lost 52-46 at Sissonville on Friday night.
Blair also blocked four shots.
Claire Dingess added four points, dished out four assists and grabbed a season-high 11 rebounds for CRHS (1-9).
Chloe Thompson scored six points and had five rebounds.
Jaiden Mahon chipped in with two points and six rebounds.
Jena Dingess finished off the scoring with a late bucket.
"This was a really tough one to swallow,” Chapmanville coach Kristina Gore said. “We had two players show up to play tonight. We aren't going to beat good teams like that. I was incredibly disappointed with the effort of our freshmen. Way too many mental lapses tonight. If we are going to reach our goals this season, we can't continue to fall back on the 'we are young and inexperienced excuse.' While that is true, at some point we are going to have to grow up. Some people may think that's a big ask out of this group, but I don't. If you don't have high expectations then you'll never reach your potential."
Gore said Blair and Dingess played very well.
"Hollee and Claire battled hard all night,” Gore said. “Claire was huge on the defensive glass for us and ended up with four assists, but should have had around eight. Hollee missed some bunnies but grabbed a lot of her own rebounds and put them back in. I'm going to rib her a little bit about padding those stats to keep the double-double train going."
Chapmanville is set to host Scott on Tuesday night in the regular season and home finale.
The Lady Tigers are honoring the 2011 state tournament team. It is the 10-year anniversary.
“We've got a big one coming up on Tuesday against Scott,” Gore said. “It's going to be your last chance to see us at home in the regular season. We'd love to have your support. Remember, we will also be honoring the 10-year anniversary of the 2011 state tournament team. It's a rivalry game. If our girls can't get up for that one then I'll need to check their pulse. We'd really like to have a big crowd out to support them and to honor the 2011 state tournament team."