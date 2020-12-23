CHAPMANVILLE — The Chapmanville Regional High School girls’ basketball team is under new leadership this season with the hiring of Kristina Gore.
Gore, a former Chapmanville assistant coach and player and a 2007 CRHS graduate, hopes her young team is able to have some success in 2021 basketball season.
Gore replaces former coach Johnny Williamson, who stepped down in the fall, just prior to the scheduled start of the season which was eventually delayed due to COVID-19 concerns.
Williamson coached the Lady Tigers for four years and had some success, taking the Lady Tigers as far as the Class AA regional championship game twice.
The Lady Tigers were 16-7 last season, falling 39-37 to county rival Logan in the Class AA sectional tournament.
Chapmanville was the Cardinal Conference champions two years ago.
CRHS has not reached the girls’ state tournament since 2011 under another former coach, David Williamson (no relation). It was David Williamson who Gore served as an assistant coach.
The Lady Tigers are set to open the season on Jan. 26 at Wayne.
Four graduated senior starters are lost from last year’s team, including Allie Farmer, Graci Brumfield, Ali Williamson and Olivia Dalton. A fifth player, Abbie Myers, transferred to Logan at mid-season last year.
“The past two years the team was blessed with talented and experienced senior classes,” Gore said. “We have zero seniors and only one returning starter from last season. Our starting five and supporting cast spots are wide open. While I have an idea of who those players should be, they will have to earn it. There’s a very hardworking and talented group of eighth-graders at CMS and Harts. I’ve coached almost all of our current players at CMS. So, while coaching changes can be difficult, I feel like we have a leg up in the sense that most of these girls know me and what I expect out of them as human beings and players. We will make great strides quickly in establishing our culture and what it means to be a Lady Tiger.”
The only returning starter is 6-foot junior center Hollee Blair.
“She’s the only returning starter from last year’s squad, Gore said. “She has the ability to be a force inside. We will look to her to control the paint, but will look to her to score from the outside as well. We also hope that she will step up into a leadership role.”
Practices are tentatively set to begin on Jan. 11. The season was delayed due to COVID-19 concerns.
“There’s a lot of uncertainty about the January 11th start date,” Gore said. “No one knows for sure what the season is going to look like, if we’re lucky enough to have one. The main focus for us all right now should be to do what it takes to reduce the spread of this virus to help keep ourselves and our loved ones safe. Wear a mask, wash your hands, and socially distance yourself from others. Hopefully we will be able to play some basketball sooner rather than later.”
The Lady Tigers have 20 games scheduled this season.
Gore said she hopes the team adjusts well to her system. Her team will be young with six freshman and three sophomores on the 12-player roster. Claire Dingess and Bryanna Marcum are the other two juniors.
“Offensively, we want to give our players a lot of freedom to make their own decisions within our system,” she said. “We want to have good spacing, positioning, and movement so that we can force the defense into difficult situations. We aren’t going to run a lot of intricate set plays out of our base offense. We want to keep the game simple and minimize confusion. It may take some time for our players to adapt to having to read defenses and make plays instead of having a spot on the floor to run to. The goal is for them to learn how to be creative basketball players and avoid being robotic.”
NEW SECTIONAL: Chapmanville is set to play in a new Class AA sectional with Mingo Central and Liberty-Raleigh, two non-Cardinal Conference foes.
CRHS is set to play the Raiders and Miners twice apiece this season.
Both the sectional winner and runner-up advance to the regional co-finals.
“That gives us a unique opportunity to host a regional tournament game for a chance to play in the state tournament,” Gore said. “We are going to miss being in the old sectional with some of the teams from the past such as Scott and Lincoln County.”
The Lady Tigers also have a home-and-away series with Logan but are not slated to take on their other county rival, Man.
The WVSSAC moves to a new four-class format this season as well, and with the delayed start to the hoop campaign, the girls’ state tournament is now set to be played March 30-April 3 at the Charleston Coliseum.
The regular season now stretches into mid-March before the start of the post-season, which is usually the last week of February in normal years.
“We will be short two or three weeks from what we normally have,” Gore said. “We have 20 games scheduled instead of 22. Ideally, you do not want to have to play three or four games a week but with the uncertainty with this virus we’ll be lucky to be able to play that many. I’m sure that we are going to end up with cancellations that will be COVID related. So we will have to do our best in order to get a decent season in so that the girls will be able to build on what they did this year going into next year.”
2021 Chapmanville Regional High School
Girls’ Basketball Schedule:
Jan. 26: *at Wayne, 7 p.m.
Jan. 28: *Poca, 7 p.m.
Jan. 30: Liberty-Raleigh, 2 p.m.
Feb. 1: at Lincoln County, 7 p.m.
Feb. 3: Mingo Central, 7 p.m.
Feb. 6: Summers County, 7 p.m.
Feb. 8: *at Scott, 7 p.m.
Feb. 11: Lincoln County, 7 p.m.
Feb. 13: *at Winfield, 3 p.m.
Feb. 18: *Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.
Feb. 20: at Summers County, 3 p.m.
Feb. 22: *at Sissonville, 7 p.m.
Feb. 25: *at Nitro, 7 p.m.
Feb. 27: Mingo Central, 3 p.m.
March 1: *Logan, 7 p.m.
March 3: Sherman, 7 p.m.
March 5: at Liberty-Raleigh, 6:30 p.m.
March 8: *at Logan, 7 p.m.
March 11: *at Wayne, 7 p.m.
March 13: *Scott, 2 p.m.
* Cardinal Conference game