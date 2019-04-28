HD Media

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - UAB recorded a 9-1 victory against Marshall University in a Friday-night Conference USA baseball game.

UAB (8-24, 5-14 C-USA) had two RBI apiece from Colton Schultz, Blake Johnson and Nathan Anthes. Ian Ladner of the Blazers hit a solo home run.

Tucker Linder and Rey Pastrana both had two hits for Marshall (22-19, 9-10). Starting pitcher Joshua Shapiro went the first three innings and took the loss. Shapiro allowed seven runs on eight hits.

Game two of the weekend series was set for Saturday.

Tags