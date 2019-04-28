HD Media
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - UAB recorded a 9-1 victory against Marshall University in a Friday-night Conference USA baseball game.
UAB (8-24, 5-14 C-USA) had two RBI apiece from Colton Schultz, Blake Johnson and Nathan Anthes. Ian Ladner of the Blazers hit a solo home run.
Tucker Linder and Rey Pastrana both had two hits for Marshall (22-19, 9-10). Starting pitcher Joshua Shapiro went the first three innings and took the loss. Shapiro allowed seven runs on eight hits.
Game two of the weekend series was set for Saturday.