MAN — The Man High School baseball team rolled to a 15-0 win at home over Mingo Central on Monday night at Man’s William C. Tootie Carter Field as senior Caleb Blevins hit for the cycle.
Blevins collected four hits in four at bats for the Hillbillies as he tripled in the first inning, homered in the second, singled in the third and doubled in the fourth.
Man (6-2) plated eight runs in the fourth inning.
The Billies racked up 14 hits in the win.
Preston Blankenship and Brady Hall-Montgomery both had two hits for the Billies.
Tyler Mitchem went 2 for 2 at the plate to lead Mingo Central.
Caleb Vance was the starting and winning pitcher for the Billies. The right hander lasted 2 1/3 innings allowing no runs on one hit while striking out two and walking none. Brayden Compton threw 2 2/3 innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Kenneth Smith took the loss for Mingo Central.
Man was slated to host Scott on Tuesday and host Tug Valley on Wednesday at 7. The Billies play at Wayne on Thursday and host Tolsia on April 11.
MAN 4, CHARLESTON CATHOLIC 2: Caleb Blevins went 2 for 4 with two doubles and two runs batted in to lead the Man High School baseball team to a 4-2 win at Charleston Catholic on Friday night.
Brady Hall-Montgomery added a pair of RBIs for the Hillbillies (5-2), who plated all four runs in the top of the second inning.
Gannon Morris was 2 for 4 to pace the Irish (2-6). Gage Tawney added a triple.
Bo Thompson pitched the win for Man as he fired all seven innings and allowed two runs on six hits with five strikeouts. Tawney took the loss.
SHERMAN 5, MAN 4: Josh Jenkins hit a walk-off, two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh, lifting Sherman to a 5-4 win over Man at the Sherman High School baseball field at Seth.
Man was outhit 8-7 by the Tide.
Preston Blankenship and Jace Adkins each had two hits to lead the Hillbillies.
Holden Allen went 4 for 4 to lead Sherman. Jason Whitehead tallied two hits.
Jenkins notched the win on the mound for the Tide. He allowed four runs on seven hits over seven innings and struck out 15 batters.
Caleb Blevins took the loss for Man. He allowed two hits and two runs over one-third of an inning, striking out one and walking zero. Blankenship started the game for Man. The right-hander went six innings, allowing three runs on six hits and striking out nine.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.
