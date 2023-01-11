WAYNE — The Class AA No. 3 Chapmanville Tigers sit atop the Cardinal Conference at 2-0 in the region after a win over the Wayne Pioneers last Saturday on Jan 7.
Updated: January 12, 2023 @ 7:16 am
WAYNE — The Class AA No. 3 Chapmanville Tigers sit atop the Cardinal Conference at 2-0 in the region after a win over the Wayne Pioneers last Saturday on Jan 7.
The Tigers controlled the pace all night long and ended victorious by a score of 65-54.
Zion Blevins led the way for the Tigers with 28 points and ten rebounds against the Pioneers. Sal Dean followed suit with 20 points. With 48 total points between them, the Tigers were able to outscore the Pioneers 58-37 for the first three quarters.
The Pioneers (4-3) would not quit as they rallied in the fourth quarter and scored 17 points compared to the Tigers seven; though it would not be enough for Wayne to cover their deficit that the Tigers managed to build.
Chapmanville (7-1) started off quick once again this season and ran away from the Pioneers in the first quarter at 21-8. The Tiger’s defense was on point and only allowed 20-points against in the entire first half.
The Tigers would keep things rolling in the second and extend their lead to 16, although Wayne was finally able to score more freely making it a 36-20 ballgame at halftime. The third quarter saw Chapmanville open back up, but the Pioneers were also steadily improving as well. The Tigers would go into the fourth quarter with their largest lead of the night at 21 points with a score of 58-37
Wayne had a trio of players get into double figures late in the night during their fourth quarter run. Ronnie Staley would lead the Pioneers with 12 points. Both Isaac Meddings and Dillon May had 11 points.
After being down by 21 points heading into the fourth quarter, the Pioneers would finally come to life and mount a serious attempt to make things interesting as they held the Tigers to just seven points. However, they were only able to cut their deficit in half as the Tigers were just too far ahead.
Chapmanville left Wayne County with a 65-54 victory over the Pioneers.
The Tigers will be preparing for their next test against a cross-county rival in the Class AAA No. 6 ranked Logan Wildcats (6-5) on Jan. 13 in Chapmanville. The Wildcats just snapped a four-game losing streak against the Tug Valley Panthers on Jan. 7. This game will have special significance in the County as well as giant implications within the Cardinal Conference.
As for the Pioneers, they will be facing off against another regional opponent in the Class AAA No. 4 Scott Skyhawks (6-2) on Jan 14 in Wayne.
Score by Quarters
CRHS: 21 15 22 7 — 65
WHS: 8 12 17 17 — 54
Scoring Stats
CRHS: Z. Blevins 28, S. Dean 20, D. Workman 5, E. Smith 5, I. Smith 4, J. Baisden 3
WHS: R. Staley 12, I. Meddings 11, D. May 11, Z. Adkins 6, C. Adkins 4, P. Marcum 3, B. Marcum 3, I. Lowe 2, B. Eves 2
You can reach Tanner Halstead at thalstead@hdmediall.com or follow him on twitter @HalsteadHDMedia.
