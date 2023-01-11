Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

WAYNE — The Class AA No. 3 Chapmanville Tigers sit atop the Cardinal Conference at 2-0 in the region after a win over the Wayne Pioneers last Saturday on Jan 7.

The Tigers controlled the pace all night long and ended victorious by a score of 65-54.

You can reach Tanner Halstead at thalstead@hdmediall.com or follow him on twitter @HalsteadHDMedia.

