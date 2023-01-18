CHAPMANVILLE- The Class AA No. 2 Chapmanville Tigers improved to (8-1) after their 68-48 home victory over Class AAA No. 5 Scott (6-3) on Jan. 10.
“We played good at times, we didn’t play good for long stretches though. Our energy level was pretty high, especially in the first half. We were flying around, and we got in a little foul trouble that kind of took us out of rhythm. Overall I thought we were able to get our energy back in the second half,” said Chapmanville’s head coach Brad Napier.
The Tigers wasted no time as they rushed out to a 14-3 lead to start the game.
Chapmanville entered the second stanza with a 23-10 lead.
Scott’s Tyler Walls nailed a three for the first score of the second quarter.
Devon Workman quickly answered back for the Tigers with a three of his own.
Around halfway through the second quarter, Walls connected on another long range shot to bring Scott’s deficit back within single digits.
Louden White proceeded to drain another thee pointer for Scott, bringing them within five points late in the second stanza.
Brody Dalton’s layup was the last basket of the first half, and Chapmanville hit the locker rooms with a 37-29 lead.
The Tigers started to pull away again during the third frame, as Sal Dean’s made three pointer gave them a 15- point lead with five minutes remaining in the third quarter.
The Tigers would ultimately go on a 7-0 run to start that quarter, before a Kadin Clemons dunk would give the Skyhawks their first basket of the second half.
Jayden Sharps swished a buzzer beater three to end the third stanza, but Scott still headed into the final quarter trailing 52-39.
Chapmanville’s Zion Blevins connected on a mid-range jump shot for the first basket of the fourth quarter.
Around halfway through the last quarter, the Tigers found themselves in possession of a 20 point lead, and then cruised to a 68-48 victory.
“I thought both teams did a good job of keeping their composure, and really playing under control, but playing hard,” concluded Napier.
Seniors Reece Carden and Isaac Setser were once again sidelined for the Skyhawks, as the duo has sat out during the past couple of games due to injury.
Individual scoring:
C: Blevins 30, Dean 14, Dalton 12, Workman 6, Miller 5, Smith 1.
S: White 11, Clemons 8, Walls 8, Sharps 7, Adkins 6, Elkins 3, Brown 3, Null 2.