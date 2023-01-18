Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

CHAPMANVILLE- The Class AA No. 2 Chapmanville Tigers improved to (8-1) after their 68-48 home victory over Class AAA No. 5 Scott (6-3) on Jan. 10.

“We played good at times, we didn’t play good for long stretches though. Our energy level was pretty high, especially in the first half. We were flying around, and we got in a little foul trouble that kind of took us out of rhythm. Overall I thought we were able to get our energy back in the second half,” said Chapmanville’s head coach Brad Napier.

