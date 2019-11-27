BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield Beavers took the best shots from the Golden Tornado of Keyser and responded with a convincing 43-20 victory on Friday night in a Class AA quarterfinal playoff game at Mitchell Stadium.
The defense for Keyser (10-2) keyed on Bluefield primary running back, JJ Davis, holding him to 6 yards rushing in the first half. The Tornado could not stop quarterback Carson Deeb, though.
Deeb completed 21 of his 30 passes for 345 yards and four touchdowns as the Beavers (11-1) racked up 417 total yards of offense to Keyser’s 291.
Davis found various ways to get yardage after the break. He caught a 65-yard touchdown pass on the second play of the third quarter, and added a 50-yard TD scamper in the middle of the fourth quarter.
Drae Allen was the Golden Tornado’s leading rusher, with 97 yards on 20 attempts. Allen’s number was called on all five plays of a 39-yard scoring drive in the fourth quarter.
FAIRMONT SENIOR 31, FRANKFORT 7: Fairmont Senior’s defense forced seven three-and-outs and scored a defensive touchdown to lead the Polar Bears to a 31-7 win over Frankfort on Friday night.
Offensively, Gage Michael threw for 197 yards and score and rushed four times for 41 yards and a touchdown for the Polar Bears. The Senior defense held Frankfort’s run-heavy offense to a paltry 148 total yards of offense and just four first downs on the evening.
With the win Fairmont Senior will advance to host Bluefield next weekend, which it has faced in the last two Class AA title games.
Class AAA
CABELL MIDLAND 28, GEORGE WASHINGTON 18: Quarterback J.J. Roberts ran 18 times for 186 yards and three touchdowns Friday night as Cabell Midland downed visiting George Washington 28-18 in the Class AAA playoff quarterfinals in Ona.
The win sends the No. 2-seeded Knights (12-0) into next week’s quarterfinals against Spring Valley (11-1).
Roberts ran for a pair of fourth-quarter TDs to help Midland hold off the No. 7 seed Patriots (8-4), who had crept within 21-18 with 7:16 left in the game on R.T. Alexander’s second touchdown pass of the game, a 24-yarder to Luke Grimm.
The Knights didn’t attempt a pass but turned 60 rushing plays into 392 yards. Jackson Fetty added 123 yards on 13 carries, including a 72-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
For GW, Alexander completed 11 of 31 passes for 140 yards with two TDs and two interceptions, one of them by Roberts.
SPRING VALLEY 30, CAPITAL 0: Capital’s bus might not have passed anyone on its trip home Friday night for fear of being intercepted.
Spring Valley intercepted four passes Friday, giving the Timberwolves nine picks against the Cougars in two shutouts this season, in a 30-0 victory in the Class AAA high school football quarterfinals at the Wolves Den.
No. 3 Spring Valley (12-1) will play at No. 2 Cabell Midland (13-0) Friday or Saturday in the semifinals.
MARTINSBURG 70, SPRING MILLS 0: The top-ranked Martinsburg football team continued its dominance in the postseason, picking up a 70-0 win over No. 9 Spring Mills in the quarterfinals Saturday.
The Bulldogs have outscored opponents 154-0 over the first two weeks of the postseason.
In a total team effort by the offense, the Bulldogs outgained Spring Mills 564-34 in total offense. Martinsburg ran just 29 plays, while the Cardinals ran 35.
The Bulldogs came out hot from the jump as Anthony Smith scooped up a fumble on the opening kick at the Spring Mills 1-yard lind, and a play later, Naieem Kearney ran it in for a touchdown. Smitth added a 37-yard scoring reception soon after as Martinsburg scored on its first two offensive plays.
The Bulldogs were forced to run a second-down play just three times throughout the game, never facing a third-down situation.
Up by two touchdowns, Trey Sine scored from a yard out, and Elijah Banks leaped into the end zone from 5 yards out as Martinsburg extended its lead to 35-0.
Kevon Warren, who led the team with 160 rushing yards, scored twice, while Kearney, Braxton Todd and Jarod Bowie added scores down the stretch. Todd added 53 rushing yards on three carries, while Bowie contributed a 117-yard effort on the ground.
Martinsburg will host No. 4 Parkersburg South next week for the semifinals.
PARKERSBURG SOUTH 52, MUSSELMAN 33: No. 4 seed Parkersburg South moved on to the Class AAA semifinals with Saturday’s 52-33 win at home over No. 5 Musselman.
South is 11-1, while the Applemen closed out at 9-3.
Class A
WILLIAMSTOWN 34, GREENBRIER WEST 22: Ty Moore ran for 245 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 5 rated Williamstown to a 34-22 win over No. 4 rated Greenbrier West Friday in a Class A quarterfinal clash.
The Yellow Jackets built a 21-0 first half lead and held off Greenbrier West comeback that trimmed the lead to five points in the final quarter.
Noah Brown led the Cavaliers with 194 yards and three scores.
WHEELING CENTRAL 13, RITCHIE COUNTY 0: The Wheeling Central defense played lights out and the offense put together a 13-play drive to open the game as the Maroon Knights defeated Ritchie County, 13-0 Saturday afternoon in a Class A playoff game.
The Maroon Knights’ opening drive ate up 7:02 of play clock that ended with Adam Murray finding the end zone from a yard out.
Jordan Waterhouse paced the Maroon Knights ground attack with 161 yards and a 20-yard score on a direct snap to put it at 13-0 with 2:03 left in the game.
Jacob Rine completed his first four passes en route to a 123-yard performance going 9 of 14 in the process. Jalen Creighton hauled in seven receptions for 82 yards.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY 21: EAST HARDY 6: Class A No. 1 Doddridge County struck for two touchdowns in a 1:05 span in the second quarter to spark a 21-6 victory over No. 8 East Hardy Saturday at Cline Stansberry Stadium.
Hunter America scored on a 30-yard romp to the end zone in the fourth to seal the win, finishing with 196 yards on 31 carries.
Doddridge County (12-0) advances to play host to Williamstown in the semifinals. East Hardy closed out at 8-4.
PENDLETON COUNTY 13, ST. MARYS 2: Class A No. 3 seed Pendleton County punched its ticket to the semifinals with Saturday’s 13-2 win at home over No. 6 St. Marys.
Pendleton County (11-1) is slated to host Wheeling Central in the semifinals next Friday or Saturday.