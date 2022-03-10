CHAPMANVILLE – The Chapmanville Regional High School boys' basketball team fell short of the state tournament with Thursday night's 51-42 loss at home to Bluefield in the Class AA Region 3 co-finals at Chapmanville's Danny Godby Gymnasium.
With the loss, No. 4-ranked Chapmanville saw its season come to a close at 13-11.
The Tigers, a Class AA state semifinalist last year, failed to make it to the state tournament for the first time since 2015 not counting the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
Bluefield, ranked No. 3 in the state in Class AA, moved on to next week's state tourney.
The Beavers (19-5) are scheduled to have a rematch with No. 6 and sectional rival Wyoming East in the first round of the Class AA state tourney on Wednesday at 11:15 am at the Charleston Coliseum. It was the Warrior which had beaten Bluefield in the sectional finals, sending the Beavers on the road at Chapmanville.
Caleb Fuller led Bluefield with 18 points in the win over the Tigers. Chance Johnson netted 12 and RB Hairston 10.
Chapmanville was paced by Zion Blevins who tallied 16 points.
Devon Workman tossed in 11 points, while Sam Leslie drained a trio of 3-pointers and scored 10 points off the bench. Workman canned two treys.
Brody Dalton, playing in his first game since suffering a broken hand late in the season against Wyoming East, had three points. Isaiah Smith chipped in with two points.
Bluefield led just 20-15 at the half in the defensive struggle but began to pull away in the final two periods.
The Beavers went on a 12-4 to take a 32-19 lead with 1:39 left in the third quarter.
Jamel Floyd finished off the run with a put back off a Tigers' turnover.
Fuller later made it 34-21 with a drive and shot off the window. It was a 36-21 Bluefield lead after three as Hairston scored on a cutter to the hole with six seconds left.
The Bluefield ballooned to 42-26 with 4:01 left in the game as Fuller scored on a drive down the lane.
Then with 1:54 left, Leslie pulled Chapmanville to within 42-31 after he connected on his first of three 3s in the final two minutes.
With 1:02 left in the game, the Beavers were called for a foul and also a technical foul, giving the Tigers four free throws and the ball. Dalton and Blevins each split from the line and CRHS could not score on its possession as the Tigers trailed 45-34.
Leslie netted another 3 with 42.4 seconds left and was fouled but missed out on a rare four-point play as he clanged the free throw off the rim, leaving the score at 47-37.
Bluefield then put the finishing touches on the win as Fuller scored on a layup with 25 seconds left.
The Beavers led 6-5 in a low scoring first quarter. Chapmanville had a 5-2 lead in the first frame.
The Tigers went up 13-11 in the second after a Workman 3, but Bluefield was able to go on a 9-2 run to go up by five at the half.
Thursday's game was the final prep contest for Chapmanville seniors, including Colton Craddock, Isaac Butcher and Leslie.
2021-22 Chapmanville Regional High School
Boys' Basketball Schedule (13-11, 6-4):
Dec. 10: vs. Mount View (Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament), W 45-38
Dec. 11: vs. East Ridge, Ky. (Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament), W 51-44
Dec. 16: *Sissonville, W 77-35
Dec. 20: vs. Morristown East, Tenn. (at Dobyns Bennett Classic, Kingsport, Tenn.), L 68-76
Dec. 21: vs. Greeneville, Tenn. (at Dobyns Bennett Classic, Kingsport, Tenn.), L 52-67
Dec. 28: vs. Gallatin, Tenn. (at King of the Smokies Tourney, Pigeon Forge, Tenn.), L 39-55
Dec. 29: vs. North Sand, Ala. (at King of the Smokies Tourney, Pigeon Forge, Tenn.), W 67-56
Dec. 30: vs. Christian Academy, Tenn. (at King of the Smokies Tourney, Pigeon Forge, Tenn.), L 56-57
Jan. 11: *at Scott, L 42-76
Jan. 14: *at Nitro, W 45-28
Jan. 19: *at Herbert Hoover, W 50-48
Jan. 21: vs. Dohn Prep, Ohio (Country Roads Showcase), L 54-67
Jan. 22: vs. Grafton (Country Roads Showcase), W 64-62, OT
Jan. 25: *at Poca, L 21-48
Feb. 1: *at Wayne, W 54-46
Feb. 4: Huntington St. Joe, W 73-52
Feb. 11: *Logan, L 48-56
Feb. 12: *Winfield, W 46-37
Feb. 15: *at Scott, W 66-63
Feb. 16: *at Logan, L 56-59
Feb. 18: at Wyoming East, L 60-66 (OT)
Feb. 22: Wyoming East, W 53-35
March 4: Liberty-Raleigh (Class AA sectionals), W 78-46
March 10: Bluefield (Class AA regionals), L 42-51
* Cardinal Conference game