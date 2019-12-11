The road to Charleston begins this week for the Chapmanville Tigers, the Logan Wildcats and the Man Hillbillies.
All three county teams are scheduled to tip off the 2019-20 season this week and all three will be eying a trip to the state tournament in March at the Charleston Coliseum.
Chapmanville, 26-2 last season, will be gunning for an unprecedented third straight state championship for a Logan County team and return a trio of All-State starters in Obinna Anochili-Killen, Andrew Shull and Philip Mullins.
Logan came within a whisker of joining the Tigers in last year’s Class AA state tournament, falling by six points to Poca in one of the two regional co-championship games and closing out with a 20-5 record.
The Wildcats are young but received a boost recently as senior all-state guard David Early was declared eligible to play by the WVSSAC. Early, who averaged 27 points a game last season and was the Cardinal Conference’s leading scorer, had initially transferred to Beckley Prep but came back to Logan. He had played handful of games for the Swarm this fall.
Also back for Logan are starting guards Noah Cook and Mitchell Hainer.
Man is also looking to keep improving. Two years removed from an 0-22 season, the Hillbillies improved to 10-13 last season, falling to Lincoln County in the opening round of the Class AA Region 4 Section 2 Tournament.
The Billies will field a very young team this season but will hope to put all the pieces together by post-season tournament time.
Man’s top three players returning are Austin Ball, a 6-foot-4 sophomore, Caleb Blevins, another sophomore, and Ryan Cozart, a junior.
Also Returning is senior Quentin Moody at center.
Man also welcomes in transfer junior guard Peyton Adams, from Logan High School. Adams is expected to make an immediate impact with the Billies this season and will likely run the show as the point guard.
Senior twin brothers Matt and Andy Spaulding, are gone, however, and are now playing for Beth Haven Christian.
Chapmanville is scheduled to open the season in defense of its back-to-back state crowns on Saturday in the Battle of the Rock in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Chapmanville plays Christchuch out of Greeneville, North Carolina.
It will be the first of three out-of-state tournaments for the Tigers this season.
On Jan. 11, Chapmanville heads to the Keystone State to take part in the Pittsburgh Winter Jamfest.
Then on Jan. 25, the Tigers leave the Mountain State again in the FCA Prep Showcase in Bristol, Virginia.
The Tigers have three winning streaks alive as the season tips off.
CRHS has a 48-game in-state winning streak going back to 2017, have won 29 straight Cardinal Conference contests dating back two years and also have a 15-game overall winning streak alive.
Chapmanville’s only two losses last year were to out-of-state powerhouses.
The Tigers then play at Nitro on Dec. 17 before hosting two holiday tournaments at Danny Godby Gymnasium — the inaugural Phenom Country Roads Classic Dec. 20-21 and the traditional Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament Dec. 27-28.
The Logan boys were slated to tip off the season on Tuesday at Herbert Hoover in the Cardinal Conference opener. The Wildcats then play at Scott on Dec. 17 before heading to Tennessee to play in the Smoky Mountain Shootout in Gatlinburg.
The Cats do not have a home game until Jan. 14 when Logan is set to host Chapmanville at Willie Akers Arena.
The Billies are slated to begin the season on Thursday at home against Mercer Christian. Man then heads to Mount View on Friday and then goes to Point Pleasant on Dec. 17.