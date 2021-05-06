In a game where both teams had lots of trouble shooting the ball, Michael Toepfer had no such problems in the clutch.
Toepfer drilled a 3-pointer from the top of the key just ahead of the final buzzer Wednesday evening as Wheeling Central emerged with a dramatic 40-39 victory against Nitro in a Class AAA boys basketball state tournament quarterfinal at the Charleston Coliseum.
The win sends No. 5 seed Central (13-2) into Friday’s semifinals against Hampshire, which knocked off No. 1 seed Robert C. Byrd earlier on Wednesday.
“It was amazing for sure,’’ Toepfer said. “I always dreamed about doing that when I was younger. I’m happy it went in for my teammates, especially the seniors because they deserve to be down here.’’
There were six lead changes in the final quarter after the game was tied at 29 entering the fourth period.
Nitro (16-4), the No. 4 seed, took its final lead at 39-37 on a Kolton Painter driving shot with just over a minute left. After a Central miss, the Wildcats couldn’t connect on a 1-and-1 with 7.9 seconds to go, giving the Maroon Knights one last chance.
The Wildcats had just three team fouls at that point, so they intentionally fouled Central with 5.4 and 3.8 seconds left, trying to disrupt the final possession. But the next inbound produced the game-winner.
Toepfer was inbounder from the sideline just inside midcourt, getting the ball to J.C. Maxwell, who flipped the ball right back to Toepfer on the move. Toepfer eluded two defenders and launched his shot from the top of the key and it connected, sending Central’s nearby cheering section into delirium and Nitro’s players into dismay.
The Wildcats had one more foul to give at that point without putting Central at the line for a 1-and-1, and that nearly happened.
“That was the plan,’’ said Nitro coach Austin Lowe. “We knew where it was going. We didn’t get the foul. That was the plan, to foul. I couldn’t see if we did or not.
“Tough way to lose, man. Credit to Wheeling Central. They made a big-time shot in a big-time setting to win the game. Our guys fought all night. A tough way for the guys to go out.’’
Nitro was making its first state tournament appearance since 1999 and seemed to be in a good spot despite shooting 39% for the game, because Central shot just 31%. It was even rougher early on, with the Wildcats at 18% in the first quarter and Central 13%. That led to a halftime score of 18-17, with Nitro ahead.
“At halftime, we were 1 of 10 [on 3-pointers] and we talked about focusing more on the inside,’’ Lowe said. “I thought we competed well and battled well in there. ‘’
Ryan Reasbeck started to warm up in the second half for Central, scoring nine of his team-high 17 points. Toepfer ended with 11.
“Our guys had that attitude that they didn’t want to lose,’’ said Knights coach Mel Stephens. “They wanted to stay and play another game, even when it didn’t look good at the end. But you’ve got to make a shot, and we made a great shot and executed what we wanted to do there.’’
Painter had nine of his 13 points in the second half for Nitro, trailing Trevor Lowe by one for the team scoring lead. Joseph Udoh, a 6-foot-9 senior, came alive in the second half and ended up with 10 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and a pair of blocked shots.
“Coach was like, we need you to contribute more,’’ Udoh said. “You have to get in the game and contribute more.’’
Painter acknowledged the problems with shooting the ball in the wide-open spaces of the Charleston Coliseum.
“For sure,’’ he said. “It’s the first time I’ve ever been in the Civic Center playing and it’s a very difficult backdrop. That’s why after settling in the first half, I tried to get downhill [in the second half].’’
The game featured seven ties and 12 lead changes.
Nitro, which earned a share of the Cardinal Conference championship this season, clamped down on defense down the stretch and wound up allowing just 37 points per game in four postseason games. Central came into Wednesday’s game averaging 65.2 points.