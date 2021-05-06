The final 10 seconds for Winfield center Seth Shilot epitomized the Generals’ effort in Wednesday’s Class AAA boys basketball state tournament quarterfinal.
Gritty, scrappy, playing through the whistle.
As Fairmont Senior drove for a potential game-tying layup, Shilot contested the shot, then secured the game’s biggest rebound before knocking down a pair of free throws to lead the No. 7-seeded Generals to a 49-45 upset of No. 2 seed Fairmont Senior at the Charleston Coliseum.
It was all part of a 16-point, nine-rebound effort that led the Generals into Friday’s Class AAA semifinal against No. 3 seed Shady Spring at 11:15 a.m. Friday.
“I’m usually smaller than the guy I’m going up against and Coach [Chris] Stephens has told me all season long I’ve got to work hard in the paint,” Shilot said. “Recently I’ve been doing that and it’s been paying out.”
The payoff was big in this one for Winfield (14-6), which was the underdog coming in with a size and athleticism disadvantage as the Generals faced Fairmont Senior.
However, the team concept of Winfield’s defense shined through for the last three quarters as the Generals settled in and frustrated Fairmont Senior (15-2) to 37.8% shooting for the game.
Fairmont Senior’s 45 points matched a season-low set in a win over Poca earlier this season.
“We couldn’t get any kind of flow or rhythm offensively,” Fairmont Senior coach Dave Retton said. “We struggled certainly putting the ball in the basket. I thought we defended them very well. We needed some shots to fall and we didn’t have many that fell. There are some things we wanted to do a better job with, but at the same time give credit where credit is due and that is certainly to Winfield and the job they did defensively.”
Shilot hit a 3-pointer with 3:09 left in the third quarter that gave Winfield the lead for good, and also hit two free throws that produced the game’s biggest lead with 3:39 left.
The Generals were never able to distance themselves from that point, however, as free throw shooting hindered their ability to stretch the lead. Following Shilot’s two makes at the 3:39 mark, Winfield hit just four of its next 12 free throw attempts, which kept the door open for Fairmont Senior.
Jaelin Johnson knocked down two free throws with 37.5 seconds left to cut the deficit to one point, but the Polar Bears never got over the hump as Winfield’s defense continued to play through the foul line struggles, drawing key charges and making the hustle plays to keep the lead.
“I told them, ‘Listen, they can’t win if they don’t score,’” Stephens said. “’We can miss as many free throws as we want. If we get stops on the defensive end, we’re still going to win.’ The emphasis was still on defense and making sure we get rebounds and loose balls.”
Winfield’s scrappy nature showed itself in rebounding and points off turnovers where the Generals made the most of their opportunities.
Despite a size disadvantage, the Generals clawed their way to a 29-all rebounding stalemate while outscoring Fairmont Senior 14-6 in points off turnovers.
The key to Winfield’s defense was limiting Fairmont Senior’s Zycheus Dobbs on the offensive end.
While Johnson got his usual production with 22 points and eight rebounds, Dobbs — the Polar Bears’ second-leading scorer at 15 points per game — finished with just four points as the Generals did not allow driving lanes to Johnson or Dobbs.
Fairmont jumped out to a 15-8 lead after one quarter as guard Dominic Viani scored eight of his 11 points and Johnson added five.
As the Polar Bears looked to increase their lead, the Generals stayed the course defensively, and Fairmont Senior started rushing some shots that led to a six-minute field goal drought.
Winfield took advantage late in the second quarter as Ethan Kincaid knocked down a 3-pointer with 1:20 left and Shilot added a three-point play off an offensive rebound just 30 seconds later to give the Generals a one-point edge.
After a Fairmont basket, Johnson got a steal and dunk that looked to stem the Generals’ momentum, but Winfield’s Daven Wall knocked down a 3-pointer as the horn expired to send the teams to the locker room tied at 22.
Retton said that final stretch of the first half was a critical juncture of the game.
“It’s a game that’s low-possession, so those shots ... you could say ‘Well, we did this’ at the end,” Retton said. “No, it’s plays throughout the game that certainly add up.”
In addition to Shilot’s output, the Generals got 10 points from Carson Crouch, all in the second half.