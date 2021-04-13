To play or not to play. That’s the thing.
Fractured Shakespeare aside, it’s the question facing area boys basketball teams as the final week of the regular season has arrived.
Should they continue to try and get in as many games as they can in this shortened season to get into a rhythm for next week’s sectionals, or should they play it safe and avoid games altogether this week to lessen the chances of a shutdown for COVID-19, be it a positive player test or contact tracing?
Well, two Kanawha Valley teams already have their answers, as both Poca and Riverside are currently quarantined. Poca had to call off its final four regular-season games, two last week and two this week, while Riverside canceled Monday’s game with Nitro and Tuesday’s versus Capital. Saturday’s game against Parkersburg South is still up in the air.
Both of those teams hope to be eligible to compete in the sectionals, which figure to start on April 21 for Riverside and April 23 for Poca.
Looking elsewhere, it’s different strokes for different folks. Herbert Hoover, Winfield and Chapmanville scrubbed all of their regular-season games for this week with the intention of being healthy when sectionals arrive.
Capital and Logan intended on playing their final regular-season dates this week, but when Riverside and Chapmanville shut down, that left them without games and they perhaps won’t search for replacements.
Other schools played it down the middle: They opted to keep their scheduled games, but made sure they played them early enough this week to ensure at least an eight-day window before their sectionals in case COVID protocol intervened.
For instance, George Washington moved up its home game with Parkersburg South from Tuesday to Monday. Charleston Catholic hosted Roane County Monday, then is done with the regular season. Nitro lost a game against Riverside, but hosts Hurricane Tuesday and then heads off to sectionals.
Still other schools intended to keep on playing right to the end of the regular season on Friday and Saturday. Hurricane coach Lance Sutherland tried to be realistic about the situation of avoiding COVID by not playing.
“Absolutely. I think it’s absurd,’’ he said. “Unless your team is staying in their houses and only going to practice and back home, there is no way to keep infection from happening. We have to play. We are a young team and we are getting better. We need to keep playing. I may look like an idiot at the end, but we need to play.’’
Hurricane plays Nitro Tuesday and Lincoln County Saturday. The Redskins lost a game against Winfield Friday, but are trying to pick up a game with Scott or someone else.
“I understand,’’ Sutherland said of the risks, “but these kids are all hanging out together, going out to eat, going to parties, so it’s impossible to isolate them. Also if they are [at] in-person school, all it takes is one person to get caught up in contact tracing and it’s over anyway. Again, I may end up looking like an idiot but I’m OK with it and our guys want to play.’’
Some schools agree with Sutherland’s approach.
Sissonville, which just recently lost three games when its program was shut down for eight days, plans to play at Nicholas County, Ripley and Westside this week. Buffalo has Wayne, Roane County and Lincoln County set for this week.
South Charleston kept its Thursday home game against Parkersburg South, St. Albans plays Scott Tuesday and Spring Valley Wednesday and Point Pleasant met Wayne Monday and hosts Tolsia Tuesday.
Girls basketball is already into sectional play around the state, with most Kanawha Valley teams taking the floor Wednesday in their openers.