MORGANTOWN — There wasn’t much doubt that No. 1 University (22-3) was favored to return to the Class AAA finals this year, but with its season now in limbo, it’s expected seniors K.J. McClurg and Kaden Metheny won’t suit up in their high school uniforms again, their senior season effectively over due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Regardless of the what-ifs, McClurg and Metheny aren’t leaving UHS empty-handed. Both were named to the Class AAA All-State first team Friday by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association, solidifying their careers at University with a high note.
Four years ago, Metheny and McClurg stepped onto the court at UHS for the first time. Since then, they’ve led University to one title and the possibility of another. While they may not get a chance at repeating the title, Metheny and McClurg were recognized for their outstanding seasons. However, the end goal still feels unfulfilled.
“It’s an amazing accomplishment and it’s special to share that with K.J., but I think I can speak for both of us that we wanted to end the year as state champions, not first team All-State,” Metheny said. “We wanted that team accomplishment. But it’s definitely amazing to share it with my brother and teammate. We’ve been the 1-2 punch together over the years.”
“It’s great to know that we went out with a bang,” McClurg said. “It didn’t go how we wanted it to, but everything we worked for up to this point, it shows that the work we put in paid off. We’re blessed to be in the situation we are at UHS.”
Metheny, named first-team captain, reached two major school milestones this year — breaking current Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jedd Gyorko’s all-time 3-point record during the Hawks’ route of Wheeling Park in the OVAC semifinals and scoring his 2,000th career point in the Hawks’ sectional finals win over Morgantown. This season, he averaged 24.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. Metheny signed to continue his career at Bowling Green.
McClurg stood out just as much beside his comrade. He was the second on the team in scoring (20.3 per game), rebounds (4.8) and assists (2.8). McClurg credits his success to a stifling defense as a bigger-bodied guard and becoming a leader early on in his junior year.
While Metheny has been a longtime commit to Bowling Green, McClurg is still weighing his options, though he’s close to choosing a college. After pulling out of a commitment to Niagara following Patrick Beilein’s resignation in October, McClurg opened his recruitment once again. He’s currently being pursued by multiple programs, including offers from New Hampshire, Navy, West Liberty and Nova Southeastern, plus interest from Rider, UMBC and UNC-Asheville.
Though the future holds promise for the duo, it also brings emotions to their coach, Joe Schmidle.
“I’m really going to miss them a lot. I’m trying not to think about it especially here lately we haven’t had the ending to this season like we wanted,” Schmidle said. “It doesn’t feel like we’ve had any closure. I still talk to them all the time, and I’m really going to miss them. Not just because of what they bring to our program as basketball players, I’m going to miss them as people.
“They’ve made me look really good as a coach, I can tell you that. I get a lot of credit for things because of those two.”
The duo is joined on first team by Teddy Marshall (Martinsburg, 18.2 points per game), Mason Pinkett (George Washington, 17.3), Alex Vargo (Wheeling Park, 27.8), Malaki Sylvia (Parkersburg South, 18.8), CJ Meredith (Spring Valley, 25.9) and Chandler Schmidt (Cabell Midland, 17.8).
Morgantown’s leading scorer Carson Poffenberger found a spot on the second team after entering the season doubted by many. Taking over the center spot from Nick Malone, the 6-foot-7 Poffenberger was outstanding on both sides of the court, shattering all expectations. He averaged 12.9 points and 5.5 rebounds. The rest of second team is captain Rodney Toler (St. Albans), Ben Gilliam (Woodrow Wilson), Sheldon Everhart (Hedgesville), Amare Smith (Huntington), Telryn Villa (Martinsburg), Sam Potts (Parkersburg) and Richard Law (Woodrow Wilson). Toler averages a team-high 14.0 points with 46 3-pointers.
Preston senior Nick Smith picked up a spot on third team after leading the Knights with 20.4 points, eight rebounds and seven assists per game. Smith is joined on third team by captain Austin Dearing (Hurricane), Quaysean Sutton (South Charleston), Ryan Hurst (Buckhannon-Upshur), Kerion Martin (Capital), Will Shively (Jefferson), Ty Johnson (Ripley) and Ayden Ince (Woodrow Wilson). Dearing averages team highs of 22.7 points and 8.0 rebounds.
---
The Class AAA boys basketball All-State team as selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association:
First team
Teddy Marshall, Martinsburg, Sr.
K.J. McClurg, University, Sr.
CJ Meredith, Spring Valley, Sr.
Kaden Metheny, University, Sr. (captain)
Mason Pinkett, George Washington, Jr.
Chandler Schmidt, Cabell Midland, Soph.
Malaki Sylvia, Parkersburg South, Sr.
Alex Vargo, Wheeling Park, Sr.
Second team
Sheldon Everhart, Hedgesville, Sr.
Ben Gilliam, Woodrow Wilson, Jr.
Richard Law, Woodrow Wilson, Sr.
Carson Poffenberger, Morgantown, Jr.
Sam Potts, Parkersburg, Sr.
Amare Smith, Huntington, Jr.
Rodney Toler, St Albans, Sr. (captain)
Telryn Villa, Martinsburg, Sr.
Third team
Austin Dearing, Hurricane, Sr. (captain)
Ryan Hurst, Buckhannon-Upshur, Jr.
Ayden Ince, Woodrow Wilson, Jr.
Ty Johnson, Ripley, Sr.
Kerion Martin, Capital, Sr.
Will Shively, Jefferson, Fr.
Nick Smith, Preston, Sr.
Quaysean Sutton, South Charleston, Sr.
Honorable mention
David Bittorie, Spring Mills; Brock Booth, Spring Valley; Dai’marquis Brooks, Capital; Peyton Brown, Princeton; Ethan Clay, St. Albans; Jaimelle Claytor, St. Albans; Bailee Coles, Greenbrier East; Dylan Day, Parkersburg South; Javante Elzy, Riverside; Justin Frohnapfel, John Marshall; Karrington Hill, Capital; Evan Hosby, Hedgesville; Evan Hughes, George Washington; Lamar Hurst, Buckhannon-Upshur; Alex Isinghood, Brooke; Drew Keckley, Hampshire; Torin Lochow, Huntington; Cam Marks, Parkersburg South; Chase Maynard, Spring Valley; Xavier Morris, Wheeling Park; Danny Moylan, Washington; Ryan Niceler, University, Corbin Page, Spring Valley; Ethan Parsons, Princeton; Joseph Patterson, Huntington; Palmer Riggio, Cabell Midland; Alex Rudy, Morgantown; D.J. Saunders, Wheeling Park; Dominic Schmidt, Cabell Midland; K.K. Siebert, Cabell Midland; T.J. Stuckey, Musselman; Daion Taylor, Jefferson; Noah Umpleby, Parkersburg; Javin Wilmer, Hedgesville; Alex Yoakum, George Washington; Travis Zimmerman, Wheeling Park