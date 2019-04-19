LOGAN - Tuesday night's high school softball clash between Logan and Wyoming East was an old fashioned pitcher's duel.
Wyoming East's Holly Brehm and Logan's Chloe Bryant went toe-to-toe.
It took 12 innings but in the end Brehm and the Warriors were able to come away with a 1-0 win over the upset-minded Lady Cats at the Logan Softball Complex.
After a scoreless 11 innings, Wyoming East was able to plate a run in the top of the 12th on an RBI double by Paige Laxton. Brehm then put away the Lady Cats in the bottom half of the inning to preserve the win.
Brehm struck out an amazing 29 batters in the win, showing shades of former Chapmanville Regional and Marshall University pitcher Andi Williamson, who once struck out 33 Logan batters in a 2009 13-inning win over the Lady Cats at LHS. The 33 Ks by Williamson was believed to be a state record at the time.
Brehm, an Ohio University signee, who surpassed the 1,000 career strikeout mark earlier this season, allowed just three hits and walked four in the complete game 12-inning jem.
Bryant also pitched well for Logan as she allowed one run on seven hits with 12 strikeouts and three walks in 12 innings of work.
Sarah Noe had a double for Logan. Raegan Quick and Emma Vinson also had singles.
Laxton led Wyoming East at the plate as she was 3-for-6 with a double and an RBI.
Miranda Hurley also doubled for the Warrors. Jasmine Blankenship, Olivia Hylton and Nicolette Hal also had singles.
Logan dropped to 7-15 on the season with the loss.
Wyoming East, a state tournament team from a year ago coming out of Region 3 and hoping to make it back to Vienna again in May, improved to 17-3.
The Warriors outhit Logan 7-3. Logan committed three errors in the game to none for East.
With the win, Wyoming East swept the season series with Logan, also taking an 8-0 decision back on April 9 in New Richmond.
Logan was scheduled to host Chapmanville on Wednesday and Winfield on Thursday. The Lady Cats play at Man on Friday at 5:30 p.m. and head to Westside on April 24. Logan hosts Point Pleasant on April 26 and then hosts Scott on April 27 in the regular season finale.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com