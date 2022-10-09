LOGAN – Last Saturday’s soccer double header in Logan County saw theLogan Wildcats club take on thePikeviewPanthers in Logan, and the Chapmanville Tigers took on Independence. The Wildcats fell to the Panthers by a score of 4-0 while the Tigers beat Independence3-0.
At Willis Nesbit stadium, it wasPikeviewwho had control for a large portion of the match.The Wildcats saw early scoring attempts right off the bat, but Panther’s goalkeeper Drew Damewood made two great saves to keep the Wildcats at bay. Striker Jonathon Mitchell of the Panthers found the back of the net at the 28-minute mark and then inminute 21 putting them ahead 2-0early in the first half.
Pikeviewdidn’t allow Logan to get into scoring position much after they scored their first two goals. Logan spent a lot of time on defensetrying to get any stops they could.
The start of the second half saw the Panther’s midfielder Logan Johnson find the back of the net at the 35thminute and just two minutes later,Jonathon Mitchell completed the hat trick by scoring for the final time of the game at around the33-minutemarkultimately puttingthe Panthers ahead 4-0.
Next week, both the Tigers and Wildcats have a lot on their plates. The Tigers look to face off against Mingo Central onOct. 11, and then Tug Valleyon Oct. 13in Chapmanville.
For Logan, the Wildcat’sgirls'teamwill take on Sherman on Oct. 11in Boone County and theboys' teamwillface off against St. Joseph Central on Wednesday the Oct. 12in Logan.