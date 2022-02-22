NEWTOWN — Class AAA No. 2 Logan improved their record to 19-2 on Monday night as they climbed high atop Miner Mountain and defeated Mingo Central 66-52.
Despite the 14-point win, Logan head coach Zach Green was not entirely pleased with the execution from his Wildcats on the night.
"I didn't think we played well tonight," coach Green said after the game. "I didn't think we executed very well. We got out to a little bit of a lead early and then kind of just cruised the rest of the way. I'm not real happy with that."
The Miners (9-11) hung with Logan early on as they only trailed by three after one quarter of play, with the Cats taking a 14-11 lead into the second frame.
Logan started the second quarter with back-to-back old-fashioned three-point plays from Jaxon Cogar and Jackson Tackett as they quickly pushed their lead up to 20-11.
After a transition dunk from Mingo's Jarius Jackson, Logan's Scottie Browning hit long treys on consecutive trips down the floor to push the Logan margin to 12 at 25-13.
The Miners kept battling and cut the Wildcat lead back to eight at 30-22 after a basket from Preston Smith but a late bucket from Tackett pushed Logan's lead back to ten at 32-22 going into the half.
The Wildcats came out of the break and quickly took control of the game for good as a pair of threes from Browning and a steal and a bucket from Garrett Williamson pushed their lead 40-22 before the Miners could even blink.
Logan's largest lead was 20 when they took a 44-24 advantage after a couple of Williamson free-throws but Mingo Central continued to play hard and managed to cut the Logan lead down to 11 on several occasions.
Browning led the way for Logan on the night as he scored a game high 27 points, including seven 3-pointers.
Four Wildcats landed in double-figures as Williamson followed him with 16 points while Tackett and Cogar each tossed in 11.
Jackson led Mingo Central with 18 points, Ethan Thomason came off the bench to score 13, and Justin May finished with 10.
The win for Logan is their 19th of the season to just two losses.
Logan has one game remaining in the regular season as they are scheduled to play at sectional foe Lincoln County on Saturday in a 1:30 p.m. tip.
Mingo Central is scheduled to host Tolsia on Wednesday and then close out their regular season on Friday with a trip of their own to Lincoln County.