Logan basketball's Scotty Browning is taking his talents to the collegiate level after committing to play for Georgetown College in Kentucky on April 11.
Browning said he plans to sign next week, but he has already verbally committed to play for the Tigers.
Last month, Browning was named the 2022-2023 Cardinal Conference Player of the Year. He averaged 11.5 points per game his sophomore year, 16.5 points per game his junior year, and then 22.5 points and 5.5 assists per contest as a senior.
"It's always something I've wanted to do, especially at a high-level program like Georgetown," Browning said. "It's really good academically, it's got a good program that I'd like to go into, but, basketball-wise, they're really good. They went to the final four last year. They've made deep tournament runs the past decade or so. They're just a traditionally good basketball program in a good conference. It helps that it's close to home. It's only three hours from home, right by Lexington. It's just a good situation for me. I'm very excited for it."
Browning said that he used to go to a camp in Georgetown when he was little, and when he went, he would stay there for a few days.
He says that really helps because it helped him get to know the campus as well as the team and the program. Going to that camp played into his decision to commit to Georgetown also.
"It'll make it feel more like home," Browning said.
Browning hasn't really thought of what goals he has set for himself at Georgetown, but one goal he does have is to contribute for the Tigers.
"My biggest goal is just to help the team, play a role on a team like that, and do the best I can to help them win," Browning said.
He recalled his time playing for Logan head coach Zach Green, and Browning couldn't give Green enough praise for the influence he had on him as a player.
Browning is also going to miss playing in electric environments at Willie Akers Arena.
"I loved playing for coach Green," Browning said. "He's one of my favorite coaches I've ever played for. He gave me the freedom to be myself, and with that kind of freedom, good players thrive. I loved playing for coach Green and, playing for the city of Logan, there's nothing like it. The gym would be packed out some nights. It's just a great environment. I think it's the best environment in the state to play in, especially being at the fieldhouse."
Browning mentioned that Georgetown plans to play him at point guard. He said he's met two of the coaches there who seem very interested in him, and he likes both of them very well.
When you're trying to figure out what college you want to go to, Browning says, feeling loved is one of the most important things. He felt the most loved at Georgetown, thus why he chose the Tigers.
Browning credits his parents and his brother the most for helping him get to the point where he's a college basketball player.
Scotty's brother, Stevie Browning, was a standout basketball player at Logan before graduating in 2012. He was a First Team All-State selection playing for then-head coach Mark Hatcher and was State Player of the Year runner-up his senior season. He then went on to play for Fairmont State from 2012-2014 and received Second Team All-MEC honors as a sophomore there.
In the 2014-2015 campaign, Stevie Browning redshirted as a D-II NCAA transfer before playing for Marshall the next two seasons. He was named to the Conference USA All-Tournament team in his senior year of 2016-2017.
"With the athletic aspect, basketball, they've shown me everything they know, and that's what made me into the player I am today," Scotty Browning said. "In the academic way, really my mom. She's helped me with that. She's aways been a teacher, and she's given me a lot of insight. That's going to help me going into college, especially."
Lastly, it couldn't be more special to Browning to be joining the list of student-athletes who wore the Logan blue and gold and went on to play collegiately in their respective sports.
In his eyes, it's a very prestigious group.
"People from Logan are always going to support you no matter how far you go," Browning said. "If you were a Wildcat, you're always going to be a Wildcat. People from Logan are going to support you, and I like to make them proud."