Logan's Scotty Browning dribbles the basketball in their regional co-final game at Ripley last season.

 Cameron Maynard | Logan Banner

Logan basketball's Scotty Browning is taking his talents to the collegiate level after committing to play for Georgetown College in Kentucky on April 11.

Browning said he plans to sign next week, but he has already verbally committed to play for the Tigers.

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

