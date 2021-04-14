LOGAN – Scotty Browning did it again.
Logan High School's 5-foot-11 sophomore guard nailed a top-of-the-key 3-pointer at the buzzer on Saturday night, lifting the Class AAA No. 6-ranked Wildcats past Herbert Hoover, 75-73, at Logan's Willie Akers Arena.
Just four days before, Browning drilled a 3 from the win as time expired in overtime as Logan toppled Corridor G rival Scott, 72-69, also at home.
Browning made four 3s on the night and finished with 14 points as Logan won its fourth straight game and improved to 12-4 overall and 7-2 in the Cardinal Conference.
The Wildcats have won 10 out of their last 11 games with the only defeat during the span being a 51-45 loss at Winfield on April 2.
Hoover closed out its regular season at 10-3 with the loss.
Jarron Glick canned six 3s on the night and led Logan with a 31-point effort. Garrett Williamson also broke into double digits in scoring with 17 points and a trio of treys.
Aiden Slack added three points and Landon Adkins had two for Logan.
Devin Hatfield, a former Logan and Mingo Central player, led the Huskies with 25 points. He also had seven assists and four rebounds. He connected on three 3-balls on the evening.
Eli Robertson netted six 3s and closed out with 20 points for Hoover.
The Huskies led 24-18 after one quarter but fell behind 43-42 at the half. Logan led 54-53 after three.
The Wildcats made 29 of 51 shots from the floor for a sizzling 56.8%, including 14 of 27 from 3-point land for 51.8%. Logan was 3 of 4 from the free throw line. The Huskies were 29 of 45 from the field for a red-hot 64.4%, 12 of 20 from 3-point territory for 60% and 7 of 13 from the foul line.
LHS is slated to close out the regular season on Thursday night at Chapmanville.
LOGAN 72, SCOTT 69 (OT): Scotty Browning drilled a corner 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime to lift Logan to a 72-69 win over Scott on Tuesday, April 6 at Logan High School's Willie Akers Arena.
The Wildcats tied the game at the end of regulation as Aiden Slack hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Logan, 10-4 overall and 6-2 in the Cardinal Conference, swept the season series with the Class AAA sectional rival Skyhawks. The Wildcats beat Scott 85-66 on March 5 on the road in the season opener.
Browning paced Logan with 21 points, while Jarron Glick had 17 and Garrett Williamson tallied 15 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out nine assists.
Reece Carden led Scott (4-9) with a game-high 22 points. Cavin White tossed in 17 points.