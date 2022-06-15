CHAPMANVILLE — Chapmanville made school history during the 2022 tennis season by winning their first singles state championship, as sophomore Emma Bryant took the #3 girls singles title 7-5, 6-4 over Williamstown’s London Flores.
Bryant also capped off an undefeated singles season with the win going 26-0 on the year.
The win was the school’s third state title in tennis overall, adding to their two doubles championships in 2014 by Haley Justice, Cassidy Lewis, Myla Bryant and Sara Lambert.
Bryant, who won the conference and regional title in singles this year and was a state finalist in number three singles last year as a freshman for Chapmanville, grinded her way back to the state finals again this year, as she eliminated Caroline Dysart of Herbert Hoover 8-0 in the quarterfinals.
In the semifinals, Bryant, just like last year’s semifinal, found a way to get through a difficult and long semifinal, as she outlasted Oak Glen’s Kittawana McKinley 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 to earn her a trip back to the state finals.
Bryant’s final against Flores from Williamstown was a rollercoaster ride that lasted two and a half hours, as Bryant raced out to a 5-0 lead before Flores stormed back to tie the match 5-5.
Chapmanville coach Chris Kidd said he knew Bryant was willing to fight for as long as the match took.
“Emma is just a grinder and competitor,” Kidd said. “She never thinks she can’t win a match against anyone. Flores is such a tough player for Williamstown. We’ve faced her before and know how much she will make you work for every point, and Emma knew that going out there.”
Bryant would dig in and find a way to take the first set 7-5. Flores would take command early in the second set, before Bryant came back to take a late 5-4 lead, and would close out the match on a Flores forehand into the net to give Chapmanville its first singles championship in school history, and cap off the undefeated singles season for Bryant.
“To go 26-0 in our region and against the competition she had this week says so much about the player she’s become,” Kidd said. “I’m so happy for her. To come up just short last year in the finals and to work your way back up that mountain to try it again show’s a lot of guts and willpower, and Emma has shown that from sixth grade until now. I’m so proud of her.”
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County.