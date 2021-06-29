PARKERSBURG — Coming into the 2021 season, Buffalo head coach Bill Rasnake featured a lineup with a freshman pitcher and a very young group making up the bulk of the lineup.
However, in the midst of those young batters stood a seasoned Class A player capable of putting a team on her back: Abby Darnley.
Prior to the year, she’d already established herself as one of the top hitting catchers in Class A and was chasing a second appearance on the all-state first team.
Today, Darnley is being recognized as the captain of the Class A All-State First Team as voted on by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
To hear it from her mouth, she was never concerned about being honored a second straight time.
“My main goal was just to get on base and get things started just little things like that,” Darnley said. “And to help a young team adjust to high school softball. I just get caught up in the season and how we can prepare and what we can do to win.”
The Bison may have started out on a rough note than got on a roll before getting shut down by COVID-19. But afterward, the group from Putnam County came back in a huge way with Darnley leading the charge.
It was all part of the plan.
“I remember we got back from an away trip, and we lost, and one of my assistant coaches told me not to go in the locker room,” Buffalo head coach Bill Rasnake said. “I stepped up to the door and Abby was having her own team meeting and laying it on the line what she was expecting from our 11 freshmen.
“We went out and won seven of eight games after that and got a lot better toward the end.”
By season’s end, Darnley pounded out an incredible stat line with a .661 batting average, four home runs, and 39 stolen bases.
She emerged as captain from a deep field that included Wahama pitcher Mikie Lieving, catcher Amber Wolfe, Ritchie County ace Chloe Elliott and Petersburg’s Lauren Alt along with herself.
“I feel honored. I am proud of myself and the team because we stepped it up at the end of the season. I am just really proud of the team. I wouldn’t be here without them really,” Darnley said.
Rasnake doesn’t think the captaincy could have gone to a better player.
“As good a player as Abby is, she is one of the humblest players I have ever had. She is always wanting to get better and just is an overall great kid. Usually, with a player of that kind of caliber it is a little different, but she is just wonderful to coach,” Rasnake said.
Seven players from state tournament qualifiers Wahama, Midland Trail, Petersburg, and Ritchie County join Darnley on the top team.
Undefeated champion Wahama received honors for three players in sophomore pitcher Lieving, shortstop Lauren Noble and catcher Wolfe.
Lieving, who finished off Ritchie County in the state final, hurled every inning for White Falcons head coach Chris Noble, compiling a 23-0 record with a .556 earned run average while striking out 212 in 159 innings.
Wolfe, Lieving’s catcher, brought the power throughout the Falcons run to the program’s first state championship. She batted .473 with nine doubles, a triple, three home runs and drove in 27 runs while striking out just twice.
Noble provided a similar offensive attack from the No. 4 spot in the lineup. She hit .523 with 16 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 34 RBIs.
Runner-up Ritchie County sees Elliott ascend to the highest of honors for the third time in as many seasons. The Rebel hurler rose to the top of her game one final time by helping her group to within fourteen innings of a state championship. Along the way, she compiled a 20-1 record over 165 innings, striking out 267 batters and walking 15 including just two at the state tournament.
Petersburg seniors Jenna Burgess and Alt snare spots after making sure 2019 Class AA runner-up Vikings didn’t miss a beat during the first year in their new home. Alt provided consistent power from the leadoff spot with a .447 average, 11 home runs and 27RBIs. Burgess takes up a utility spot after playing multiple positions and batting .409 with seven bombs and 24 RBIs.
Senior Emmie Lopetrone (.393BA, 13RBIs, 66.2IP, 6-0, 70 strikeouts and a 1.78 ERA) represents Midland Trail as the second utility player voted on to the team. She took the ball as the ace on the mound for most of the year for Candace Young’s Patriots.
Rounding out the pitching is Man sophomore Morgan Cooper (18-2, 0.34 ERA in 124 IP with 256 strikeouts), who helped the Hillbillies advance to the regional final against Wahama.
Joining Noble and Alt in the infield are Wheeling Central senior Jarika Baylor (.527BA, five 2B, three 3B, nine HR, and 30 RBIs), Sherman junior Hailea Skeens (.574BA ((new school record)), 33 runs scored, 12 2B, nine HRs and 42 RBIs) and Madonna’s Landry Bone (.508BA, eight 2B, 3B, 6HR, and 28RBIs).
The outfield consists of Ravenswood sophomore Hattie Jo Kennedy (.607 BA, 37H, 12 2B, 4 3B, 14 RBIs and a .934 slugging percentage batting lead-off for head coach Cindi Carmichael), St. Marys’ freshman Zoey Winland (.489BA, 44H, 9 2B, 8 3B, 4 HRs, 32 RBIs and 18 stolen bases in 29 games) and Moorefield’s senior Remi Hinkle (.450 BA, 7 HRs, 38 RBIs and 17 stolen bases).
The final catcher spot went to Tug Valley junior Emily Hatfield (.440BA, 11 2B, 5 3B, 8 HRs, 34 runs scores, 36 RBIs and 22 SBs).
Two other girls standing out at multiple positions and earning themselves the final utility spots are Greenbrier West senior Caley Chrisman (.609BA, four HRs, and 44 RBIs) and Wirt County’s do-it-all senior Maddy Richards (.606BA, 6 2B, 6 3B, 2 HR, 31 RBIs, 29 runs scored with zero strikeouts alongside 143 strikeouts in 107 innings pitched with a 2.29 ERA in all but three starts for the Tigers).
Sherman’s pitcher Chloe Treadway was named captain of the second team.