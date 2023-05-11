Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

BUFFALO - Top-seeded Buffalo hosted second-seeded Man on Wednesday in the semifinals of the Class A Region IV Section I baseball tournament, and the Bison used a strong outing on the hill from sophomore Anthony Pitchford to win 5-0.

Pitchford tossed a complete game, one hit shutout while fanning eight batters and walking two. After the game, Buffalo head coach Jimmy Tribble praised Pitchford for his performance on the mound.

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

