BUFFALO - Top-seeded Buffalo hosted second-seeded Man on Wednesday in the semifinals of the Class A Region IV Section I baseball tournament, and the Bison used a strong outing on the hill from sophomore Anthony Pitchford to win 5-0.
Pitchford tossed a complete game, one hit shutout while fanning eight batters and walking two. After the game, Buffalo head coach Jimmy Tribble praised Pitchford for his performance on the mound.
"Anthony has pitched like that all year," Tribble said. "He's had some great outings. He beat GW (George Washington) 4-1, and they've got a good shot of going to the state tournament. He beat Ravenswood. He beat Sissonville 15-5. He's had some great outings, man. The kid has just pitched his tail off, and he's only a sophomore. What's he going to be two years from now?"
An RBI groundout by Caleb Nutter put Buffalo up 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning.
The score stayed that way until the Bison put a four-spot on the scoreboard in the home half of the fifth after Caiden Craig doubled to score a run and then Nutter came up big again with a bases-clearing double to make it a 5-0 ballgame.
Nutter went 1-3 at the plate for the Bison with four RBI while Craig was also 1-3 with one RBI. Attilo Signirini had the team's other hit.
Kaden Dickerson had Man's only hit on the day, a single to left in the top of the fifth. Braxton Messer pitched six innings for the Hillbillies and struck out 10 batters while walking two. He surrendered five earned runs and three hits.
Th Bison now find themselves in the sectional championship game on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. They could see Man again, or even Tug Valley or Sherman, potentially.
For Buffalo to keep experiencing postseason success, Tribble believes pitching, defense, and timely hitting are key.
"The old saying here, at this time and point in the year, pitching and defense wins championships," Tribble said. "Just like the Atlanta Braves when they dominated baseball with the pitching they had. Pitching, defense, timely hitting, you can win a state championship. You don't have to have a bunch of hits. Two or three hits with men in scoring position and you play great defense and get great pitching, you'll win."
Man head coach Mike Crosby tipped his hat to Pitchford afterward, saying he threw a really good game.
"Buffalo is a well-coached team," Crosby said. "They're well-rounded. You can't take anything away from them. I'm not going to say that we didn't come ready to play, I'm going to give credit where credit is due. Buffalo beat us today, and we'll try to regroup and see if we can make it back here."
The Hillbillies fell into the loser's bracket with the defeat and will await on Friday at 6:30 p.m. the winner of fourth-seeded Tug Valley and third-seeded Sherman, who face off on Thursday in another 6:30 p.m. start.
Crosby said that now his players get to find out what they're made of.
"If we can come back through this thing, then that will make us a better ball team," Crosby said.
Buffalo improved their record to 14-11 while Man fell to 17-12 on the season with the loss.
Score by innings:
MHS: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 1 1
BHS: 1 0 0 0 4 0 - 5 3 0
MAN 5 SHERMAN 1 (Tuesday, May 9)
The 'Billies hosted third-seeded Sherman at William "Tootie" Carter field on Tuesday in the Class A Region IV Section I tournament, and Man came away with a 5-1 victory. Down 1-0, coach Mike Crosby's team plated five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
John McCoy (2-3, two RBI) and Jace Adkins (1-3, two RBI) both hit home runs against the Tide. Bo Thompson (one RBI) Cameron Gerace, and Hunter Gibson each had a hit.
Thompson pitched for Man and was firing on all cylinders, striking out 13 batters with three walks while surrendering only one hit without an earned run in a complete game performance.
Score by innings:
SHS: 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 1 1 0
MHS: 0 0 0 0 5 0 - 5 6 1
HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.