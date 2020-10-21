WAYNE — Just as Wayne did, Chapmanville is scheduled to play three games in seven days.
The Tigers played at Wayne on Friday night, then have two added games to the schedule this coming week.
Chapmanville was slated to host Lincoln County on Tuesday, Oct. 20, then host Cardinal Conference foe Nitro on Friday, Oct. 23 in a replacement game.
The Tigers were set to play Logan for a second time this season on Oct. 23 but the LHS program was shut down for two weeks following a player’s positive test for COVID-19. Chapmanville had beat Logan 20-6 at home earlier in the season.
Chapmanville was also slated to host Nitro earlier in the season but that game was called off. CRHS and Lincoln County have played each other a lot over the years in other sports such as basketball, baseball and softball but rarely in football.
In fact, the Tigers have only played the Panthers one time, in 2006, as Chapmanville squeaked out a 7-6 victory at home over Lincoln County.
SECOND TIME ON TV: Friday’s game at Wayne was aired on WCHS TV as part of the Charleston TV station’s weekly Friday Night Rivals Series.
It was the second time a Chapmanville football game has been broadcast on network TV.
Two years ago, and also at Wayne, the Tigers’ game with the Pioneers was aired on WCHS TV. Wayne beat the Tigers 20-14 in that on.
NITRO ON TAP: Following Tuesday’s replacement home game with Lincoln County, Chapmanville is scheduled to host Nitro on Friday, Oct. 23 in a Cardinal Conference game.
The two teams were slated to play each other earlier in the season but the game was called off.
PLAYOFF RULES: The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission on Thursday released a plan that allows schools that are in green, yellow, and gold counties on the Saturday before postseason play to be eligible to participate in football.
Schools from counties in red or orange will not be permitted to play unless they receive negative COVID-19 test results within seven days of the first playoff game.
A notable change from the regular season is that schools in counties designated gold will be eligible to play against schools in green and yellow counties rather than just against squads in other gold counties.
Each team must complete four regular season games to become eligible for the playoffs. The top 16 eligible teams according to the WVSSAC Ratings at the end of the regular season will enter the playoffs.
Teams not eligible for the playoffs or teams that did not compete in 10 regular-season games may add games to their schedules until Nov. 28. Bonus points accumulated during these added games will not count towards playoff seeding.