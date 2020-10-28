It will be a busy week for the Man High School football team.
The Hillbillies are scheduled to have two games in just three days as Man (1-3) plays at county rival Logan (0-3) on Wednesday, then turns around and hosts its other county rival, Chapmanville Regional (2-3) on Friday night in the annual Man High School homecoming game.
Both games have 7:30 p.m. kickoffs.
The Chapmanville at Man game was moved up a week. It was originally scheduled to be played on Nov. 7. Both teams will then have to schedule new opponents for that week.
The Tigers are led by quarterback Brody Dalton, who has completed 42 of 79 passes for 740 yards with three touchdowns and six interceptions on the season.
Caleb Whitt and Jaxson Turner are the two leading ground gainers for CRHS. Turner has 61 rushes for 238 yards and five touchdowns on the season. He had three touchdowns in Chapmanville’s 38-28 win at home over Nitro on Saturday.
Whitt has 60 carries for 254 yards. Dalton has another 124 yards rushing on 30 attempts and one TD.
Preston Smith has 13 receptions for 272 yards and a TD for the year. Elijah Stollings has five grabs for 164 yards. Turner has eight catches for 105 yards.
On defense, Josh Atwood has 26 solo tackles and 12 assists with a sack on the season.
Colby Collins has 18 solos, 16 assists and two fumble recoveries. Whitt has 23 solos and seven assists. Evan Plumley has 22 solos and 11 assisted stops. Hunter Lambert has 16 solos, eight assists and a fumble recovery.
Nate Walsh has 13 solos, 11 assists and a sack. David Peluso, who is out for the season with a knee injury, has 11 solos, five assists and an interception. Preston Smith has 11 solos, seven assists and an interception. Lance Scott has 10 solos, five assists and a pick.
Man has used two quarterbacks this season. Israel Canterbury is 17 of 28 passing for 179 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He sat out last Tuesday’s 42-12 loss at home to Herbert Hoover due to injury. Jeremiah Harless has thrown for 172 yards with two touchdowns and two picks.
Cameran Frye is Man’s leading rusher with 40 carries for 239 yards and a TD on the season. Josh Moody, who also sat out the Hoover game due to injury, has 22 tries for 140 yards.
Justin Grimmett is Man’s top receiver with 13 catches for 252 yards and two touchdowns.
On defense, Erick Grimmett is Man’s leading tackler with 64 solo tackles and 25 assists. Grimmett has 41 solos and 30 assists with an interception. Frye has 26 solos and 16 assists. Harless has 22 solos, 17 assists and three picks. Jayden Moody has 27 solos and 13 assists.’
Nick Plumley has 18 solos and 12 assists. Kenny Greene has 17 solos and 12 assisted stops.
Xander Mullins has 13 solos and 10 assists. Colton Frye has 13 solos and 11 assists.
Man leads Chapmanville 30-14-1 in the all-time series and has won the last two meetings, including a 33-8 win over the Tigers at Chapmanville.
Chapmanville has won four out of the last six meetings, scoring wins over Man from 2014-17.
Football Friday Night
What: Chapmanville (2-3) at Man (1-3)
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: George A. Queen Memorial Field, Man, W.Va.
Surface: Field Turf
Last year’s meeting: Man won 33-8 at Chapmanville
First meeting: 1956 (Man won 37-7)
All-time series: Man leads 30-14-1
Man vs. Chapmanville Football Series
(Man leads 30-14-1):
2019: Man 33, Chapmanville 8
2018: Man 18, Chapmanville 14
2017: Chapmanville 29, Man 26
2016: Chapmanville 40, Man 21
2015: Chapmanville 35, Man 28
2014: Chapmanville 26, Man 20 (2OT)
2013: Man 26, Chapmanville 22
2012: Chapmanville 20, Man 0
2011: Chapmanville 61, Man 14
2010: Chapmanville 55, Man 26
2009: Chapmanville 16, Man 14
2008: Chapmanville 21, Man 3
2007: Chapmanville 40, Man 12
2006: Chapmanville 8, Man 0
2005: Man 28, Chapmanville 14
2004: Man 48, Chapmanville 20
2003: Man 20, Chapmanville 12
2002: Man 12, Chapmanville 8
2001: Man 13, Chapmanville 12
2000: Man 38, Chapmanville 19
1993: Man 40, Chapmanville 0
1992: Man 39, Chapmanville 13
1991: Man 38, Chapmanville 0
1990: Man 14, Chapmanville 8
1989: Man 31, Chapmanville 8
1988: Man 23, Chapmanville 0
1987: Man 17, Chapmanville 0
1986: Chapmanville 43, Man 7
1985: Chapmanville 14, Man 9
1984: Man 48, Chapmanville 16
1969: Man 70, Chapmanville 0
1968: Man 57, Chapmanville 0
1967: Man 20, Chapmanville 0
1966: Man 31, Chapmanville 7
1965: Man 25, Chapmanville 6
1964: Man 6, Chapmanville 6 (tie)
1963: Man 34, Chapmanville 0
1962: Man 21, Chapmanville 0
1961: Man 26, Chapmanville 12
1960: Chapmanville 21, Man 13
1959: Man 56, Chapmanville 0
1958: Man 26, Chapmanville 7
1957: Man 13, Chapmanville 12
1956: Man 37, Chapmanville 7