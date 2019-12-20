LOGAN -- It was a dramatic finish to Thursday's Logan/Lincoln County high school girls' bsaketball game.
But it was the find of finish the Logan High School girls' basketball team did not want.
With the game tied 59-all and Lincoln County inbounding the ball from half court with 4.4 seconds in regulation, the Lady Panthers' Kiki Henderson passed to Avery Lucas, who then passed back to a sprinting Henderson for a layup at the buzzer as LCHS walked away with a 61-59 win over the Lady Cats at Logan's Willie Akers Arena.
The loss, which dropped Logan to 1-3, spoiled a 31-point performance by Logan's Peyton Ilderton. She also had a double-double in the game with 11 rebounds.
Lincoln County improved to 4-0 with the win.
"Tough game to lose," Logan coach Kevin Gertz said. "Great effort by both teams all the way through. I'm very proud of our kids. We were down nine at one time and took a six-point lead in the fourth. Great battle. Tremendous game to watch."
Jill Tothe added 14 points for Logan. Raegan Quick had just one point but hauled down 10 rebounds.
Natalie Blankenship tallied five points for the Lady Cats, while Emma Elkins had four. Autumn Adkins and Rylee Conn tossed in two points each for Logan.
Henderson had a double-double for the Lady Panthers as well with 13 points and 14 rebounds. Lucas led LCHS with a 16-point game. Carly McComas had 14 points and Natalie Fout 12.
The game was tied 11-11 after one quarter before Lincoln County took a 24-23 halftime lead. Logan tied it at 42-all after three. The Lady Panthers then edged Logan 19-17 in the fourth.
Logan is slated to return to the hardwood on Dec. 30 at Mingo Central.
The Lady Cats then host the inaugural Wildcat Classic Hoops Showcase on Jan. 3-4 at Logan High School's Willie Akera Arena.
"It will be a huge home girls' weekend," Gertz said. "It's the girls' version of the King Coal. We're looking to showcase girls' basketball in southern West Virginia. Hopefully next year we can expand this and bring in some northern teams. Next year we are going to be Triple-A."
A total of nine games are scheduled over two days.
Action begins on Friday, Jan. 3 at 6 p.m. as Madison Middle School takes on the Logan Middle School girls.
Then at 7:30 p.m., Chapmanville Regional High School's girls play Summers County.
The 9 p.m. nightcap has host Logan taking on Scott.
The showcase then concludes on Saturday, Jan. 4 with six games.
At noon, Lincoln County faces off with Independence. Then in Game 2 at 1:30 p.m., Chapmanville Regional battles with Martin County, Ky. Game 3 at 3 p.m. has Tug Valley squaring off with Summers County.
The 4:30 p.m. game pits East Fairmont against Mingo Central. Then at 6 p.m., Wayne plays North Marion. The nightcap and finale at 7:30 p.m. has host Logan taking on Class AAA George Washington.