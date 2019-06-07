CHAPMANVILLE - David Tubek towered over everyone on Wednesday morning during the Little Tigers Basketball Camp at Chapmanville Regional High School's Danny Godby Gymnasium.
Skinny and lanky, but still imposing with a 6-foot-8 frame, Tubek served as an instructor at the camp, showing area youth the basics of basketball and directing some of the action.
It served as the first real public event for the newest Chapmanville Tiger.
Tubek, a sophomore, who hails from South Sudan, has taken part this spring in various camps, one the Tennessee Phenom 150 Camp where he received praise from his coaches for his raw but natural untapped ability.
The rumor of Chapmanville landing another foreign national hoopster had been swirling around for quite some time.
Those rumors appeared to be true after all.
Chapmanville coach Brad Napier said Tubek is enrolled at Chapmanville and is eligible to play for the 2019-20 season as the two-time defending Class AA state champion Tigers will be gunning for a 3-peat.
"He has enrolled here," Napier said. "He's never really played with our guys yet. He's been working out a little bit. He's young and I'm not sure how much he's played. I know that he's played some AAU. I think that he can help us. He's got to learn a little bit about how to play. He's a good sized kid and he may grow a little bit more as well."
Tubek said he's glad to be in Chapmanville.
"Yeah, happy to be here," he said, in broken English. "I will be a sophomore next year."
Two YouTube videos show Tubek's skills in a highlight reel, one from the Wildcats Select 15-and-under AAU team and the other from Phenom Hoop Report.
Tubek shows shooting range, ball skills and athleticism in the highlights.
In short, he's a budding Obinna-like player.
"Tubek is one to watch immediately," it says in the Phenom video description. "This is the first video out on him, but watch for much more. Super interesting with high level potential."
Also writes Phenom, "He showed flashes of utter dominance throughout his time at (the) camp. He's a long, athletic wing/forward prospect with an innate feel for the game. Tubek is just beginning to scratch the surface of his abilities but already looks comfortable handling the ball, creating for himself or others, and scoring on all three levels. He was very difficult for most opponents to deal with, as he utilized his length to affect the game extremely well on both sides of the ball. Tubek rebounds well and was a force to be reckoned with in transition. Next in his development process is continuing to work on being aggressive on defense, as he has all the tools to become a shutdown defender ... Tubek had a phenomenal showing at camp, especially considering his age and overall experience level, and could truly become a star within the next few years."
With Tubek joining the Tigers that raises yet another red flag with the Chapmanville basketball program, which has been criticized in recent years and accused of allegedly recruiting athletes from outside of its home base in the Chapmanville/Harts areas.
Tubek joins another foreign national on the Chapmanville roster - 6-9 senior Anochili-Killen - an adopted Nigerian. Anochili-Killen has led Chapmanville to two straight Class AA state championships and three straight appearances in the Double-A state finals.
The Tigers also return senior guard Andrew Shull (6-0), who transferred to Chapmanville from Huntington High School last season.
Last year's CRHS roster also included two players who were originally from Scott High School - Jordan Kish and Brandon Elkins. Kish and Elkins both graduated this spring.
On last year's 26-2 team, four of Chapmanville's top seven players came from areas outside of Chapmanville/Harts.
That may be upsetting to many and brings up the question again of alleged recruiting. It's not just at Chapmanville. The transfer portal has seemed to be alive and well for quite some time in West Virginia.
Logan High School has long been accused of going on the recruiting trail. Just last season, Mingo Central High School brothers Drew and Devin Hatfield left MCHS after the football season and transferred to Logan to play out the 2018-19 basketball season. Just recently, they both went back to Mingo Central.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email at padkins@hdmediallc.com.