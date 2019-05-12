CHAPMANVILLE - The Class AA No. 7-ranked Chapmanville Regional High School baseball team ended Logan's season with a 9-0 win on Friday night in a do-or-die sectional tournament elimination game at Chapmanville's Ted Ellis Field.
Logan's season came to an end at 14-12, while Chapmanville (20-9) moved on to play top seed and No. 3-ranked Scott (24-4) on Saturday afternoon in the Class AA Region 4 Section 2 championship game at Madison.
Conner Mullins, Chapmanville's senior ace pitcher who just signed on Friday to play at Fairmont State, hurled the complete game win on the mound for the Tigers. He went seven innings and tossed a three-hitter, striking out 11 and walking one.
Dawson Beckett was tagged with the loss for Logan. He allowed six runs (four earned) on seven hits with two strikeouts and four walks. He was relieved by Braydon McClung and Lane Harmon.
Chapmanville pounded out 11 hits in the win.
Mullins was 3-for-5 at the plate, while J.D. Ferrell was 3-for-5 with a double and two runs batted in.
Brennan Williams was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Casey Hurley was 2-for-3 as well. Chase Berry had a double and knocked in two. Ethan Stollings had one RBI.
McClung had a double for Logan. Korbin Bostic and McGrew both singled.
Chapmanville scored two runs in the bottom of the first, one on an RBI single by Williams.
In the second, J.D. Ferrell's RBI double made it 3-0. Then in the fourth, Chapmanville sent nine batters to the plate and scored three more runs to make it 6-0. Berry had a two-run double during the frame.
The Tigers added another run on a Logan error in the fifth to make it a 7-0 ballgame. Then in the sixth, CRHS tacked on two more insurance runs. One came home on Ferrell's RBI single.
Mullins then sat down the Wildcats in order in the seventh to put the win on ice.
Friday's game was the final prep contest for Logan seniors Michael Hall, Harmon, Trent Orso, Peyton Branham, Tyler Mileto, Timothy Conn, Ryan Blankenship and Justin Belcher.
SCOTT 10, CHAPMANVILLE 0: Scott rolled to a 10-0 win over Chapmanville in Thursday's winner's bracket of the Class AA Region 4 Section 2 tournament as ace pitcher Carter Lyles notched a complete game win on the mound.
Lyles fanned nine and allowed three walks and just two hits over six innings.
Chase Berry was the starting and losing pitcher for the Tigers. Evan Plumley and Will Kirkendoll pitched in relief.
Nathan Kuhn hit a home run and was 3-for-4 with three RBIs to lead the Skyhawks. Aaron Adkins and Hunter Eplin had two hits each.
Conner Mullins and Berry had a single each for CRHS.
Paul Adkins is the sports editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.