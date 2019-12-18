CHAPMANVILLE — It was no contest as the Chapmanville Regional High School girls basketball team rolled over the Sherman Tide, 70-35, on Friday night at Chapmanville’s Danny Godby Gymnasium.
Chapmanville improved to 4-2 on the season with the win.
The Lady Tigers got a breakout game from 6-foot center Hollie Blair who had 14 points on the evening.
“I thought that we played more like a team,” CRHS coach Johnny Williamson said. “Hollie Blair had her best game as a high school player and we really need that out of her. She’s very talented and we need her to get where we want to go.”
Ali Williamson led the way with a 17-point effort. Graci Brumfield also broke into double digits in scoring with 13 points.
Allie Farmer added eight points and Olivia Dalton six. Claire Dingess had five, Chesney Mullins three and Makayla Crum and Andi Bledsoe had two each.
Hailee Skeens led Sherman with 10 points.
Chapmanville jumped out to a commanding 22-2 lead after one quarter of play, then led 41-12 at halftime. It was 54-22 after three. CRHS outscored the Tide 15-13 in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Tigers are now off for the Christmas break and are not scheduled to see action again until Jan. 3 when Chapmanville is slated to play Summers County in the inaugural Wildcat Classic Hoops Showcase at Logan’s Willie Akers Arena.
MINGO CENTRAL 67, CHAPMANVILLE 64: The Mingo Central Lady Miners continued their hot start to the new season on Wednesday night as they rallied from 22 points down against sectional foe Chapmanville to win 67-64 at the MCHS Gymnasium.
The Lady Miners (2-0) were trailing by one at 64-63 after Graci Brumfield’s runner with 1:48 to play gave Chapmanville the lead, and first year coach Kim Davis-Smith called a timeout knowing her team needed a bucket.
Coming out of the timeout, Davis-Smith drew up an in-bounds play for senior Ziah Rhodes and she delivered as she flipped in two of her 22 points with 1:25 left in the game to give Mingo Central the 65-64 lead.
The Lady Tigers had a couple of chances to score in the final 85 seconds but could not convert and had to foul to extend the game.
Junior point guard Jenna Wagoner came up clutch for the second game in a row as she hit two free throws to push the lead to 67-64 with 13.1 seconds to play.
Chapmanville shot a 3 to tie it in the final seconds but it was off the mark, and the Lady Miners secured the three-point victory.
Chapmanville came out of the locker rooms on fire to start the game as they jumped out to a 13-2 lead thanks to a pair of treys from senior Ali Williamson. Williamson would hit seven 3s on the night and closed out with a 24-point effort.
They extended that lead up to 21-6 after a runner by Brumfield nearing the end of the first quarter, but a three by Mingo Central sharp-shooter Scarlett Thomason trimmed the lead to 21-9 going into the second quarter.
The Lady Tigers continued their hot hand in the second stanza as they started the quarter on a quick 11-1 run and took their largest lead of the game at 32-10 midway through the second quarter after back-to-back 3s from Williamson.
Mingo Central began to claw their way back into the game however as Rhodes and fellow senior Zoe Evans each scored six points in the final minutes of the quarter to trim the lead to 36-27 going into the halftime locker rooms.
The two teams went back-and-forth in the third quarter as Chapmanville led by as much as 13 with 2:13 in the quarter but saw the lead trimmed to seven in the closing seconds, but a 3 by Williamson before the horn pushed the lead back to 10 at 54-44 going into the final eight minutes of play.
The Lady Miners started the fourth quarter with another Rhodes bucket, and then Chapmanville coach Johnny Williamson received a technical foul. Thomason drilled the two foul shots to trim the Chapmanville lead to 54-48.
The Mingo Central run was extended to 8-0 as a pair of buckets from Wagoner and senior Maliyah Martin brought the Lady Miners to within two at 54-52, which was the closest they had been since the score of the game was 3-0 Chapmanville. They clawed all the way back with just under four minutes to play as Thomason hid a big 3 from the top of the key to knot the game up at 59-all.
Chapmanville answered, however, as Williamson converted on a three-point play the old fashioned way to give Chapmanville the lead back at 62-59 with 3:00 to play.
On the next Miner possession Davis-Smith kept feeding her hot hand as Thomason drilled another three to tie the game up at 62. After a stop on the defensive end, Mingo Central took their first lead of the game at 63-62 after a free throw by Martin with 2:07 to play which set up the decisive two minutes.
Rhodes’ 22 points led the Lady Miners in scoring and she also tossed in five rebounds, four assists, and three steals. Thomason follwed her with 18 points including 4 of 10 shooting from beyond the three-point arc.
Evans also reached double-figures for the Lady Miners as she notched 12 points and seven rebounds while Martin just missed a double-double off the bench scoring eight points and 12 rebounds. Martin was out most of the off-season dealing with a knee injury from a season ago.
Brumfield added 22 points for Chapmanville as she drilled four treys on the night. Allie Farmer had eight and Olivia Dalton and Hollie Blair had four each. Claire Dingess had two points.
CHAPMANVILLE 60, SCOTT 38: Chapmanville was a 60-38 winner at Scott on Monday, Dec. 9.
Allie Farmer paced the Lady Tigers with 16 points. Abbie Myers had 14, while Graci Brumfield had six and Olivia Dalton and Erin Adkins had five each. Ali Williamson and Makayla Crum netted four each and Hollie Blair and Chesney Mullins had three each.
Jenna Butcher led Scott with 12 points.