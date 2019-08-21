CHAPMANVILLE - Having a strong offensive line is key to any football team's success.
Without blocking, a running team can't run and a passing team can't pass.
The Chapmanville Regional High School football feels it has a strength this fall with its offensive line and hopes that parlays into a successful grid campaign.
"I think our offensive line is going to be pretty good this year," Chapmanville coach Rob Dial said. "We have experience and good size up front. They also move pretty well for their size."
The Tigers have some starters back up front and that's good news for Chapmanville heading into its season opener on Thursday, Aug. 29, against Sissonville at Charleston's Laidley Field.
Senior left guard A.J. Kirk returns as a starter and expects to be one of the team's O-line anchors.
"He's been a starter for us," Dial said. "He's solid."
CRHS also returns starter Dakota Davis at left tackle. Center Chris Samson is back as well. The junior started the first half of last season but went down due to injury.
Dial said it's nice to have Samson back.
"We feel that Chris gives us an under-rated skill in high school football and that's the center snap," Dial said. "Chris does a great job with the snap. We don't have to worry about bad snaps with Chris."
Nate Walsh, a junior, was a part-time starter last fall and is returning as well.
"He played center when Samson went out last year," Dial said. "We think that he'll end up playing right guard or right tackle."
Chapmanville also has Evan Plumley, a sophomore on the offensive line. He started on defense last year.
"He could step over into that right guard position," Dial said.
Colby Collins, a junior, comes back to the CRHS program after sitting out the two seasons. He could also help down in the trenches.
"He did not play the last two years but he looks great, has good size and has worked hard in the weight room. He's very strong."
Sophomore Benji Crouse gives the Tigers added depth.
"Benji is a strong kid and knows what to do," Dial said.
J.T. Craddock is likely a backup center.
"JT has been with our program ever since he's been 7-years-old," Dial said. "His brother Sammy Craddock played for us and he's going on to play at Concord. He's a good center for us."
Chapmanville also has Elijah Adkins, a junior, on the line.
"He's worked hard in the weight room," Dial said. "He's got good size. Once he gets a little more experience we think that he can help us."
Freshmen Nick Maynard, Brady Dalton and Gabe Silva give the Tigers even more depth.
"We have some young linemen but our linemen are really split between senior, junior, sophomore and freshmen," Dial said. "We have good balance."
Many of the offensive linemen will switch over to the defensive line and play Iron Man football.
"A lot of guys will flip from the offensive side but we are also wanting to put a little more speed up there with some linebacker types of guys," Dial said.
Hunter Lambert, Jaxson Turner and Elijah Stollings may see action at defensive end, Dial said.
"With our inside defensive linemen we are going to rotate some of our offensive linemen in there with guys like AJ Kirk, Chris Samson, Nate Walsh, Colby Collins, Evan Plumley and Dakata Davis," Dial said. "We are going to committee those inside tackles. With the defensive ends, if teams are running the ball on us we'll add a little more beef. If they are throwing more we'll add a little more speed. That's where Lambert, Turner and Stollings will come into play."
