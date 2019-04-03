CHAPMANVILLE - After Friday's disappointments of not playing, the Chapmanville Regional High School softball team won a pair of games on Saturday in its own Lady Tigers Invitational.
Chapmanville defeated Tug Valley 9-1 in the morning, then came back to win 3-1 over Ritchie County in the afternoon.
Chapmanville (5-4) was scheduled to play James Monroe last Friday in the tournament but the Mavericks were a no-show. CRHS players were dressed and ready for the game, took warm-ups but had no one to play.
The Lady Tigers finished 2-1 in the tourney, also taking a 9-0 loss to Sherman last Thursday.
Sierra Cook was the starting and winning pitcher in the Tug Valley game, going four innings and striking out seven while issuing no walks.
Freshman Autumn Hall took the loss on the hill for vastly improved Tug Valley (9-3), coached by first-year man Rocky Hall, Autumn Hall's dad.
Catcher Ashleigh Mahon had a big game for the Lady Tigers as she swatted two home runs - a three-run shot and a two-run dinger, and closed out with five RBIs.
Tabitha Adkins was 3-for-3 with a double, while Katlin Moore was 2-for-2 with an RBI and a sacrifice bunt.
Senior Shea Pridemore doubled and drove in three runs. Cook and Kaylee Adkins each singled.
Hall and Caylee Akers each had a double for Tug Valley. Kaitlin Copley singled. Akers also knocked in the lone Lady Panther run.
The game was stopped after four innings due to the eight-run mercy rule.
In the win over Ritchie County, Tabitha Adkins was the starting and winning pitcher for Chapmanville. She struck out seven and walked none in a seven-inning worksheet.
Jenna Barker and Kaylee Adkins each had a single and an RBI for CRHS. Pridemore, Moore, Mahon, Tabitha Adkins and Baylee Belcher all singled. Moore also had a sac bunt.
Chloe Elliott was the starting and losing pitcher for the Rebels. Kayla Holbrook had two hits to lead Ritchie County.
Chapmanville played without starting catcher K.K. Davis and starting second baseman Bailey Parsons, who were both out due to injury.
Davis has an injured knee and may be out for quite some time. Parsons was injured in the Sherman game last Thursday as a pop up she was chasing hit her on the forehead causing a large lump.
WYOMING EAST 5, LOGAN 4: The Logan High School softball team put up a good fight but fell 5-4 in nine innings to Wyoming East on Saturday in the Chapmanvillle Lady Tigers Invitational.
Wyoming East, a Class AA state tournament team from last year, tied the game 4-4 with a run in the top of the seventh, then held Logan scoreless, sending the game into extra innings. Then in the ninth, the Warriors scored a run and held the Lady Cats in the last half of the frame to notch the victory.
Holly Brehm, Wyoming East's senior all-state hurler, was the winning pitcher in relief. The Ohio University recruit went five innings and struck out 12, while allowing no runs on one hit with one walk. Olivia Hylton was East's starter. She went four innings and allowed four runs on four hits with three strikeouts and three walks.
Emma Vinson pitched all nine innings for Logan, allowing five runs (three earned) on 10 hits with eight strikeouts and one walk.
Ashlyn Conley and Raegan Quick both doubled for Logan.
Abby Baisden, Jaycee Abbott and Emma Elkins had one hit each. Vinson, Abbott, Elkins and Katie Fleming had one RBI each.
Hylton led the Warrior bats as she was 3-for-5 with three RBIs. Jasmine Blankenship and Paige Laxton both had doubles.
MAN 11, RITCHIE COUNTY 7: The Man High School softball team won 11-7 over Ritchie County on Saturday in the Chapmanville Lady Tigers' Invitational.
Man improved to 3-4 with the win. No further information was available on the game.
The Lady Billies were scheduled to host Tug Valley on Tuesday. Man plays at Mingo Central on Wednesday and goes to Wyoming East on Friday.
Monday's games
WAYNE 10, LOGAN 2: The Logan softball team dropped to 4-9 overall and 4-4 in the Cardinal Conference with Monday's 10-2 loss at home to Wayne.
The game was halted after five innings due to the 8-run mercy rule.
Logan had just two hits in the game, singles by Sarah Noe and Chloe Bryant. Noe and Katie Fleming had one RBI apiece.
Whitney Sansom had two hits and and RBI for Wayne, which had 10 hits in the game. Raegan Roach drove in two runs, while Oliva Maynard knocked in three.
Bryant was the starting and losing pitcher for Logan. She didn't last the second inning and allowed eight runs on six hits. Emma Vinson pitched the final 3 1/3 innings.
Gracie Bloss was the starter and winner within the circle for the Pioneers. She fired all five innings and allowed two unearned runs on two hits with no strikeouts and two walks.
Wayne had three errors to none for Logan.
LINCOLN COUNTY 2, CHAPMANVILLE 1: Sierra Cook pitched well for the Chapmanville Regional High School softball team but the Lady Tigers lost 2-1 in eight innings on Monday night at Class AA sectional rival Lincoln County.
Cook allowed two unearned runs on three hits and struck out 13 batters in seven plus innings of work. She walked just one batter.
"She pitched a gem," CRHS coach Ronnie Ooten said. "But we just had too many errors. It's been our nemesis all year, error after error."
Kaylee Adkins was 2-for-3 for Chapmanville (5-5). Katlin Moore, Jenna Barker and Tabitha Adkins all singled.
The Panthers, winners of four straight games, improved to 10-4.
The Lady Tigers were slated to play at Nitro on Tuesday before hosting county rival Logan on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Paul Adkins is the sports editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.