The Chapmanville Regional High School baseball team couldn't overcome a slow start in Thursday's Cardinal Conference game at Winfield and eventually lost 7-2 to the Generals in a battle of Class AA top 10-ranked teams.
No. 5-ranked Winfield, 14-5 overall and 10-3 in the Cardinal Conference, plated four runs in the bottom of the first inning, chasing Chapmanville starter Casey Hurley off the mound, then coasted to victory.
The Generals scored two more runs in the second to grab a 6-0 lead then added another in the fourth. The No. 9-ranked Tigers (10-5, 6-4) tallied one run in the top of the sixth and another in the seventh.
Chapmanville, coming off Tuesday night's dramatic 7-3, 14-inning win at county rival Logan, saw its five-game winning streak come to an end.
Evan Plumley pitched well in long relief, going five innings and yielding one earned run on four hits with two strikeouts and two walks.
Plumley was also 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the CRHS bats.
Brennan Williams, Garrett Adkins, Hurley, Conner Mullins and Cole Ferrell had hits as well. Mullins drove in one run.
Landen Fairchild pitched the win for Winfield, tossing all seven innings, scattering seven hits and allowing two earned runs to go along with his six strikeouts and one issued walk.
Sam Ingram and Hunter Morris knocked in two runs apiece for the Generals. Fairchild, Nick Edwards and Peyton Stover all doubled. Winfield outhit the Tigers 8-7.
Chapmanville was scheduled to play Charleston Catholic on Friday in the first game of the McDonald's Wooden Bat Classic at Scott High School but the game was called in the bottom of the first inning due to rain.
The game was scoreless and the Tigers had two runners on.
The contest was slated to be made up on Saturday. CRHS was also scheduled to take on Class AAA George Washington on Saturday as well in the tourney.
CRHS plays at struggling Wayne on Monday and hosts Class AA No. 2 Scott on Tuesday in a big showdown game at Ted Ellis Field.
CHARLESTON CATHOLIC 10, LOGAN 0: The Logan High School baseball team took it on the chin on Thursday night at home, getting shut out by Charleston Catholic, 10-0, at Logan's Roger E. Gertz Field.
Logan (7-6) has lost three straight games and four out of its last five.
The Irish outhit Logan 9-5 and the Wildcats committed five errors in the game.
"We aren't playing good baseball right now," Logan coach Kevin Gertz said. "It's tough to win when we are making five errors in a game and only having five hits. We've got to get better this weekend during practice and shore up our defense to help our pitching. Offensive execution is a must when you're struggling at the plate."
Braydon McClung was the starting and losing pitcher. He went five innings and allowed five runs (four earned) on four hits with four strikeouts and one walk. Lane Harmon hurled the last two innings, yielding five runs (two earned) on five hits with one strikeout and no walks.
Michael Hall, Connor McGrew, Harmon, Dorian Keene and Korbin Bostic each had a hit for the Wildcats.
The Wildcats are scheduled to host Westside on Monday and Wayne on Tuesday in a pair of 7 p.m. games. Logan then hosts Winfield on Thursday at 7 before hosting Class AA No. 1-ranked and five-time defending state champion Bridgeport on Friday at 5 p.m.
Bridgeport has two games scheduled on Friday, also playing at Chapmanville in a noon contest.
Paul Adkins is the sports editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.