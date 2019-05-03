CHAPMANVILLE - It didn't take the Chapmanville Regional High School baseball team 14 innings to defeat the rival Logan Wildcats this time.
On Tuesday night at Chapmanville's Ted Ellis Field it only took seven as the Class AA No. 9-ranked Tigers toppled the Wildcats, 10-4, to sweep the season series with their county rivals.
Earlier in the season on April 9 at Logan, Chapmanville withstood an extra inning marathon which lasted nearly four hours as the Tigers won 7-3.
It would be much different this time as the Tigers improved to 16-8 overall and 8-6 in the Cardinal Conference.
With less than a week to go until the Class AA sectional tournament, the Tigers are playing some solid ball having won three in a row and four out of its last five games.
With No. 3-ranked Scott, the regular season Cardinal Conference champions, nailing down the top seed, Chapmanville is right behind as the two seed and hopes to make some noise. Logan is third, Lincoln County fourth, Man fifth and Mingo Central sixth.
Logan, battling through a rebuilding season, fell to 12-10, 5-9. The Wildcats were last year's sectional champions but were hit hard by graduation. Logan is 2-3 in its last five games.
Chase Berry notched the complete game win the mound for the Tigers, surviving a rough third inning in which he gave up four runs, to lead Chapmanville to victory. The junior right-hander tossed all seven innings and allowed four earned runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and three walks.
After the challenging third inning, Berry dug down and retired 14 out of the last 17 batters he faced with the only three Logan hitters reaching via walks.
"Chase has done well for us all year," Chapmanville coach Josh Rakes said. "He had a rough start to the season and his record doesn't show it but Chase has been really good this year. He had a rough third inning and to Logan's credit they got some hits and put some runs on the board but we dug down and did what we needed to do."
Peyton Branham was the starting and losing pitcher for the Wildcats, lasting only 2 2/3 innings and allowing nine runs (seven earned) on 10 hits with two strikeouts and four walks. Connor McGrew fired the last 3 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run on four hits with three strikeouts and no walks.
Branham gave up five runs in the first inning as the Tigers led 5-0, then allowed three more in the second as CRHS expanded the lead to 8-0. He was chased from the mound in the third when Chapmanville tallied another.
The Tigers outhit Logan 14-7 and played an error-free game. Logan was tagged with one error.
Berry was 3-for-3 at the plate with one RBI, while first baseman Cole Ferrell was 3-for-4 with two runs batted in.
Casey Hurley was 2-for-3 with a double and one RBI. Shortstop Conner Mullins was 2-for-3 as well. Brennan Williams, Chapmanville's center fielder, was 2-for-4 at the plate with two runs knocked in.
Ethan Stollings had a single for CRHS. Garrett Adkins singled and had two RBIs.
Braydon McClung doubled for Logan and was 2-for-4 at the plate with two runs batted in. Korbin Bostic and Dawson Beckett each had a single and a run batted in to their credit. Michael Hall, McGrew and Ethan Carter all singled.
Chapmanville plated five runs in the bottom of the first inning, batting around and sending 10 to the dish and that was all the Tigers would need. Hurley got it started with an RBI double. Two batters later, Willams laced a two-run single to center to make it 3-0.
Cole Ferrell later had an infield RBI single and Braxton Manns had an RBI groundout.
In the second, three more runs by Chapmanville upped the lead to 8-0. Two came around on a two-run single to left by Adkins. The other scored when Williams stole home on a forced steal play with runners at the corners.
The Wildcats got back into the game with a four-spot in the third.
Bostic got Logan on the board with an RBI single to right center. McClung followed with a two-run double to center, trimming Chapmanville's lead to 8-3. Beckett then ripped a hard-smashing RBI single to center as Logan cut the deficit to 8-4.
Chapmanville made it 9-4 in the bottom of the third as Cole Ferrell singled, took second on a wild pitch, went to third on a bunt by Mullins and scored on an infield RBI single by Berry.
The Tigers tacked on an insurance runs in the fourth via error as the lead swelled to 10-4.
Berry then held Logan scoreless in the last three innings to preserve the win.
"We're starting to put some things together," Rakes said. "Hopefully, as we get into sectional play we can figure out things as far as who we are as a team."
Logan was scheduled to close out the regular season on Thursday at home against the Poca Dots in the finale.
CRHS hosted Herbert Hoover on Wednesday and Lincoln County on Thursday.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com