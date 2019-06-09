For Devin Collins, Friday night's North-South All-Star Basketball Classic was his prep basketball swan song.
It was also a shot to play against his old Fairmont Senior arch rivals Jalen Bridges and Zyon Dobbs one more time.
Collins and the shorthanded South All-Stars came up short against the North Bears in a 171-141 loss at the South Charleston Community Center.
Collins, a 6-foot-8 Chapmanville graduate and walk on at Marshall University, scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the South, which dressed just eight players for the game.
He was 8 of 15 shooting from the floor and made 1 of 2 of his free throws.
Collins helped lead the Chapmanville Regional High School basketball team to back-to-back Class AA state championships, beating Fairmont Senior both years.
On the other side of the court on Friday night for the hot-shooting North was the Polar Bears' dynamic duo of Bridges and Dobbs.
Bridges and Dobbs shared MVP honors for their team, with Bridges, the Evans Award winner as the State Player of the Year, totaling 23 points and five rebounds and Dobbs adding 22 points and six rebounds.
It was the highest scoring North-South All-Star game ever.
The North shot 58 percent for the game and hit 100 points on a Bridges 3-pointer with 16:44 left in the second half. The South trailed 88-60 at halftime and was never within 25 points from there on out. The North also dunked 12 times.
The South originally had 12 players on its roster but four dropped out including GW's Bunky Brown.
The South was led by Webster County's Dorian Groggs with 33 points and seven assists. Groggs nailed nine 3s and was the team's MVP.
Rick Ryan of the Charleston Gazette-Mail contributed to this report. Paul Adkins is the sports editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.
North 171, South 141
North
Elliot White 6-13 0-0 15, Cam Selder 10-16 0-0 20, Jalen Bridges 10-17 0-0 23, Griffin Phillips 3-5 0-0 8, Daniel Woods 5-10 2-2 7 3 12, Cameron Williams 8-16 2-2 22, Cullen Cutright 3-7 0-0 6, Zyon Dobbs 10-14 0-0 22, Tyler West 8-11 1-1 20; Joel Robertson 5-9 1-1 12, Gabe Zummo 4-6 0-0 11. Totals: 72-124 6-6 171.
South
Jay Moore 12-22 1-2 31, Tyler Gray 4-11 1-2 10, Dorian Groggs 12-23 0-0 33, Devin Collins 8-15 1-2 19, Bryce Radford 9-23 0-0 25, Jacob Holliday 2-10 0-0 5, Will Hackney 1-8 2-2 4, Collin O'Dell 7-8 0-1 14. Totals 55-120 5-9 141.
Halftime: North 88-60; 3-point goals: North 21-53 (White 3-10, Selders 0-3, Bridges 3-8, Phillips 2-4, Woods 0-2, Williams 4-8, Cutright 0-1, Dobbs 2-3, West 3-5, Robertson 1-4, Zummo 3-5), South 26-63 (Moore 6-12, Gray 1-4, Groggs 9-19, Collins 2-6, Radford 7-16, Holliday 1-4, Hackney 0-2); Turnovers: North 4, South 14.
Skills competitions
Finals - free throws: Dobbs (9-10) d. Radford (8-10); 3-pointers: Gray (7-10) d. Bridges (6-10); slam dunk: Selders (29) d. O'Dell (27).
WVADA $500 scholarship awards
North: Cullen Cutright, Williamstown; South: Dorian Groggs, Webster County.