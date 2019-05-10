CHAPMANVILLE - Devin Collins will be soon trading his Chapmanville orange and black for the green and white of Marshall University.
Collins, a 6-foot-8 senior guard/forward on Chapmanville Regional High School's back-to-back Class AA state championship teams, sent out a surprise Tweet on Wednesday afternoon announcing his intentions.
"Excited to announce I will be attending Marshall University," Collins said in his Tweet. "I wanna thank God, my family, and everyone else that has helped me along the way. GO HERD."
Collins confirmed this in a short interview with The Logan Banner on Wednesday, saying he will walk on with the Thundering Herd.
"Yes, I will be walking on my first couple of years," Collins said. "I'm also going to redshirt my first year."
Collins said he's happy to be going to Huntington.
"Yeah, it's awesome to be playing close to home and at a high level and I think it will be good for the community. I'll bring a lot of support with me," he said.
Collins had recently announced in a Tweet he would be going to play at Division II West Liberty but soon deleted the Tweet and walked that commitment back as other options came on the table.
One of those was Marshall.
Collins had also recently made a visit to VMI.
Collins' role and importance increased drastically this season as he led the 26-2 Tigers by averaging 15.8 points per game going into the state tournament.
In Chapmanville's 60-46 win over Fairmont in the Class AA state championship game at the Charleston Coliseum, Collins led the Tigers with a 17-point effort, making all nine of his free throw attempts.
Collins tallied 17 points as well in Chapmanville's 85-54 state semifinal win and tossed in 13 points in the Tigers' 91-51 first round victory.
He was named to the all-tournament team alongside teammates Andrew Shull and Obinna Killen.
Collins put his prep career in perspective after the state championship game as he was asked about being a part of the best four years in Chapmanville basketball history.
"It's been awesome," Collins said.
"My role has changed every year. I didn't play much my freshman year. My sophomore year, I came off the bench. Last year, Drew (Williamson) and those guys ran the show, so I felt like this year I had to step up offensively. It's been great and Chapmanville has been awesome. It's been a great four years."
Collins gave the Tigers versatility. His 3-point shooting was at times deadly and he was also tall enough to post-up down low if needed.
He took part in the 30th-annual Scott Brown Little General Classic all-star game on April 14 at University High in Morgantown.
Collins has also been invited to play in the North-South All-Star Game on Friday, June 7 at the South Charleston Community Center.
Collins would join former Mingo Central High School standout Jeremy Dillon at Marshall, Dillon, a 6-4 guard, walked on with the Thundering Herd last year.
