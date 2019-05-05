It's now official.
Chapmanville Regional High School football players Seth Whitt and Dillon Renninger have been picked to play in the upcoming North-South Football Classic.
The annual game, pitting top seniors from across the state, is set for Saturday, June 8, at noon at Black Eagle Stadium at South Charleston High School.
It's the second straight year the game will be played at South Charleston.
The game had previously been at Charleston's Laidley Field for many years.
Fayetteville's David Moneypenny will guide the South Cardinals, while Liberty-Harrison's A.J. Harman will coach the North Bears.
Whitt and Renninger will also team up again this fall as they will suit up for the Division II West Virginia State Yellow Jackets.
Whitt was a hard-nosed linebacker for the Tigers the last two seasons, leading the team in tackles.
Last year, Whitt recorded 108 total tackles (67 solos and 41 assists) and also had a fumble recovery.
A converted down lineman, Whitt also played some fullback last season for the 5-5 Tigers.
"Seth has a physical body that will be able to withstand playing at the collegiate level," Chapmanville coach Rob Dial said in a previous interview. "He's 6-foot and about 225 or 230. He moves well from sideline to sideline. He played linebacker the last two years for us and was a four-year starter. As a sophomore, he was a starter at defensive tackle and then he transitioned back his junior and senior years to inside linebacker and did a great job."
Renninger did a little bit of everything in his Chapmanville playing career but was primarily a cornerback.
Last season, he had 63 total tackles, three interceptions, including one he returned for a 42-yard touchdown in the televised 20-14 loss at Wayne, and also a caused fumble.
Renninger also saw time at halfback and was the team's kicker.
"Dillon was a corner for three years for us and a three-year starter," Dial said. "Offensively, he played slot and running back and has also punted, kicked and was a kick returner. He was the kind of guy that was probably the hardest guy to take off the field last season and give a break to. He started on both sides of the ball and was on special teams. He's a talented young man."
Dial said he's happy to have both players in the North-South game. The contest is scheduled to be televised live on WCHS-TV/Fox-11. The game was broadcast live last year as well.
"They will also have the opportunity to play on one more high school football game," Dial said. "The North-South committee does a great job hosting that game, giving those young men an entire week of football. It's really a big honor to go over and be teammates against some of the very best players in the state. We're very happy and excited to go over and watch them play and have them represent Chapmanville Regional High School one more time."
Dial said South Charleston has a nice football facility and the game is suitable to be held there.
"They have a really nice facility at South Charleston. It's one of the nicest grass field that you will see around here," he said.
Several other players of note will team up with the Tiger pair on the South team.
Will Hackney and Andrew Burdette of Cardinal Conference team Sissonville are two of those players.
Other Cardinal players include: Mike Bartram of Wayne and Jake Huff of Winfield.
Tolsia's Brent Setser has also been named to the South roster as well as Sherman's Justin Hawkins and Jacob Hensley.
The South's assistant coaches are: John H. Lilly of Independence; Brad Dingess of Spring Valley; Jeremy Moore of Midland Trail; and Luke Salmons of Cabell Midland.
Paul Adkins is the sports editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.