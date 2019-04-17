CHAPMANVILLE - The Chapmanville Regional High School baseball team continues to climb in the WV MetroNews Power Rankings.
The Tigers (11-5) moved up one spot to eighth in this week's Class AA rankings. Chapmanville was ninth last week and unranked the first few weeks of the season.
Bridgeport (10-2), the five-time defending Class AA state champions, remained No. 1 in this week's ratings. The Indians received nine of the 10 first-place votes.
Frankfort (12-2) was second and garnered the other top vote.
Five Cardinal Conference teams are in the top 10 along with Chapmanville. Scott (15-3) is third, Winfield (14-5) fourth, Poca (10-3) fifth and Sissonville (11-4) 10th.
Point Pleasant (12-4) is rated sixth this week, while Elkins (12-5) is seventh and East Fairmont (10-4) ninth.
Chapmanville was scheduled to play at Wayne on Monday but the game was postponed due to inclement weather and cold temperatures.
The Tigers were an 8-3 winner last Saturday over Class A top 10 ranked Charleston Catholic in the McDonald's Wooden Bat Tournament at Scott High School.
The Irish plated a run in the top of the first inning but the Tigers went up for good by answering with two runs. Chapmanville added two more runs in the second to grab a 4-1 lead.
Charleston Catholic cut it to 4-3 in the top of the third. Chapmanville then put the game away with a three-spot in the fourth and another run in the fifth.
The Tigers outhit the Irish 14-7. Each team committed a single error.
Casey Hurley hit a home run for CRHS, going 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs.
Garrett Adkins and Conner Mullins were each 2-for-3. Chase Berry went 2-for-4 with one run batted in. Cole Ferrell was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Brennan Williams, Evan Plumley and J.D. Ferrell had one hit each. Plumley also added an RBI.
Mullins was the starting and winning pitcher for the Tigers. He went 2 1/3 innings and allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits with five strikeouts and no walks.
Berry then tossed 3 2/3 innings of scoreless ball and gave up just two hits while striking out four and walking none.
Hurley fired the last inning and allowed one hit. He fanned one and walked one.
Scott lost two games in its own tourney on Saturday, falling 7-6 to Charleston Catholic and 5-3 to Class AAA George Washington.
Chapmanville was slated to host Scott on Tuesday. CRHS hosts Man on Wednesday at 7 and plays host to Bridgeport on Friday at noon.
n Logan High School's baseball team also saw its game on Monday postponed due to weather. The Wildcats (7-6) were slated to host Westside. That game has been moved to Thursday, April 25, Logan coach Kevin Gertz said.
n Also cancelled was Monday's Man at Mingo Central baseball team. The Hilllbillies (8-4) have had three out of their last four games called off.
Paul Adkins is the sports editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.