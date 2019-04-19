LOGAN - It was a long day for the Chapmanville Regional High School softball team.
The Lady Tigers, however, persevered and ended up beating both county rivals by single runs.
Chapmanville began the day with a noon makeup game at home against Man as the Lady Tigers won 1-0 in 10 innings.
Then on Wednesday evening, Chapmanville made the short trip to Logan and won 5-4 over the host Lady Cats at the Logan Softball Complex.
Chapmanville's players were tired, enduring 17 innings of ball in one day but in the end were able to claim a pair of wins over their chief rivals.
Chapmanville improved to 12-9 overall and 8-7 in the Cardinal Conference. Logan, which also was coming off an extra inning marathon itself in Tuesday's 1-0 loss at home to Wyoming East in 12 innings, dipped to 7-16 overall.
The Lady Tigers had to rally to get the win at Logan, their 10th straight victory over the Lady Cats.
Logan scored two runs on a Chapmanville error and went up 3-0 in the bottom of the second with Katie Fleming's RBI ground out to short.
"We gave them three runs early on goofy stuff," Chapmanville coach Ronnie Ooten said. "But I guess we were tired after playing 10 innings against Man. We came back and did OK. We're tired. Heck, I'm tired too."
Chapmanville then made a comeback.
First baseman Sierra Cook ripped a no doubt solo home run to left center, making it 3-1 in the fourth.
Then in the top of the fifth, the Lady Tigers plated four runs to grab a 5-3 lead.
Baylee Belcher doubled, took third on Sidnee Varney's fly out to right and scored on a Logan error, trimming the deficit to 3-2.
Five batters later, Cook stepped up and clubbed a bases loaded, two-run single to right, putting Chapmanville up for good, 4-3. Cook finished the game 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
"Sierra had a good day," Ooten said. "She pitched 10 innings earlier in the day."
Chapmanville upped the margin to 5-3 with pitcher Tabitha Adkins' slicing RBI double down the right field line.
Logan cut it to 5-4 in the last half of the fifth as Sarah Noe doubled and scored on pitcher Emma Vinson's RBI single to center.
The Lady Cats had the tying runs on base in each of the last two innings but Adkins was able to close the door on Logan to notch the win.
Adkins allowed four unearned runs on five hits with four strikeouts and no walks. Vinson gave up five runs (one earned) on eight hits with three strikeouts and no walks.
Defense was iffy on both sides. Logan committed six errors in the game, while Chapmanville had four.
Ashleigh Mahon added a double for Logan and Jenna Barker and Shea Pridemore each had a single. Belcher was 2-for-3 with the double.
Raegan Quick went 2-for-4 for the Lady Cats. Chloe Bryant also had a hit. Emma Elkins had two RBIs for Logan.
Logan first-year coach Jason Davis said his young team is getting better and that was evident in the close one-run losses to both Wyoming East and Chapmanville.
"That was a great game last night against East," Davis said. "Chloe Bryant, a freshman, had 12 strikeouts and struck out 12 and was able to get out of some jams. Our defense picked each other up. We played solid defense. They hit the ball. But tonight, it was errors that beat us. We just have to clean up the errors. We're hitting the ball sporadically. The sectionals are coming up and we just need to clean up the errors."
Chapmanville is off until Monday when it hosts Sissonville at 5:30 p.m. Then on Tuesday, April 23, CRHS hosts Winfield in its annual Senior Night game. Chapmanville heads to play at much improved Tug Valley on April 24 and closes out the season with home games against Nitro on April 25 and Lincoln County on April 26.
"The girls have prom on Friday night and then we'll get ready to play Sissonville," Ooten said.
Logan was slated to host Winfield on Thursday in its Senior Night game before heading to Man on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Logan plays at Westside on April 24, hosts Point Pleasant on April 26 and hosts Scott on April 27 in the finale.
The Class AA sectional tourney follows the week of April 29.
CHAPMANVILLE 1, MAN 0: It took 10 innings but the Chapmanville Regional High School softball team was able to squeak out a 1-0 win over county rival Man on Wednesday afternoon in a makeup game at Chapmanville's Ronnie Ooten Field.
The Lady Tigers won it in the bottom of the 10th with Tabitha Adkins' RBI single to plate the only run of the game.
Sierra Cook was the starting and winning pitcher for CRHS as she fired all 10 innings and allowed no runs on four hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks. Shania Kennedy took the loss on the mound for Man.
Katlin Moore was 2-for-4 for the Lady Tigers, while Bailey Parsons was 2-for-5. Cook doubled and Baylee Belcher and Sidnee Varney both singled.
Bella Conn, Olivia Ramsey, Allie Meade and Karissa Anderson all singled for the Lady Billies.
CHAPMANVILLE 11, MINGO CENTRAL 0: Chapmanville won easily at winless Mingo Central on Tuesday, scoring a mercy-shortened 11-0 victory over the Miners.
Tabitha Adkins pitched the shutout win for Chapmanville.
Mingo Central dropped to 0-21 on the season.
No further details were available.
CHARLEE'S RETURN: The Chapmanville softball team had a blast from the past visitor on Wednesday at the dugout as Charlee Mullins took in the CRHS/Logan game at LHS.
Mullins was a pitcher and starter on Chapmanville's back-to-back state runner-up teams of the last two years.
She moved with her family South Carolina area this school year and now plays softball for Camden High School in Camden, South Carolina. Mullins, a junior, was off on spring break this week and says her 2019 softball season is winding down.
Mullins is a pitcher and third baseman on her new team.
"We have a good team but we are real young. We only have one senior on the entire team," she said.
Mullins said she likes her relative close proximity to Myrtle Beach.
"I've already been there three or four times," she said. "I had only been there twice before that."
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com