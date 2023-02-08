Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Louisiana turned up the heat early and never backed down, earning its 10th straight win in Sun Belt Conference play with a 77-67 win over the Thundering Herd in men’s basketball Saturday night at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana.

The loss drops Marshall to 19-6 overall and 8-4 in league play, now sitting level with James Madison and tied for third in the standings. The Ragin’ Cajuns (20-4, 10-2) remain in a tie for first place with Southern Miss while evening up the all-time series with the Herd, with their fourth win in eight meetings.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

