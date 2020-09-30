MAN — The Man Hillbillies didn’t score a point in its 19-0 season-opening loss to Wheeling Central on Friday night.
There were bright spots, however, in the loss to the three-time defending Class A state champs.
One of those was quarterback Israel Canterbury.
The junior and Belfry, Kentucky transfer, looked good in his first start as a Man Hillbilly.
Canterbury had a good night for the Billies connecting with Jeremiah Harless on a 33-yard pass play and a 25-yard strike to Justin Grimmett and looked comfortable running Man’s offense and dropping back in the pocket to pass.
He started two games last season at Belfry in a backup role and won both games.
“He threw the ball well,” Man coach Harvey Arms said of his new QB. “He made some really good decisions on who to throw the ball to.”
Man was looking for a quarterback heading into the season.
Last year’s starter, Caleb Milton, had graduated. Milton threw for nearly 1,000 yards last season for Man.
Harless, primarily a wide receiver, also saw time under center last season for the Billies. Last season, he was 3 of 6 passing for 66 yards and a touchdown.
Junior Colby Woodall and sophomore Jayden Moody are Man’s other two QB’s on the roster along with Harless.
Canterbury, a 5-foot-10 188-pounder, helped lead Belfry to the 2019 Class AAA state championship in his sophomore year and played for legendary coach Philip Haywood. Belfry went 11-3 and defeated Bell County, 30-20, in the state championship game.
Canterbury and his family originally hail from the Lenore area in Mingo County. He had previously played for the Lenore Rangers’ Middle School football team before heading over to the Bluegrass State.
Canterbury is also a fine basketball player and should help tremendously an already deep and talented Man hoop team this winter.
The Billies return all of its starters and also its entire bench from last year’s 18-6 team and are expected to be one of the favorites for the Class A state basketball championship this coming season.
REMATCH IN 2021: Man was originally scheduled to play at Wheeling Central but the venue was flipped this week. The two teams are set to have a rematch next season at Wheeling.
“We made a long trip and it was a long ride but I’m proud of my kids,” Wheeling Central coach Mike Young said.
It was the first meeting between the two schools since a pair of meetings in the early 1990s which were both won by Wheeling Central.
SPECIAL ON SPECIAL TEAMS: Man’s Erick Grimmett turned in a fine performance on special teams in the Wheeling Central game with two blocked extra point kicks and a blocked punt.
He also had 12 tackles on defense and was Man’s fullback on offense.
BURCH’S ANNOUNCEMENT: Logan County’s three high school football teams were given the go-ahead to play this weekend after Clayton Burch, West Virginia’s superintendent of schools, announced Thursday that Logan County athletes are able to participate in games on Friday and Saturday.
That prompted a pair of football contests being quickly finalized, including Friday evening’s Wheeling Central at Man game.
The Hillbillies were originally slated to travel to Wheeling Central. The two teams have only met twice in its history and not since the early 1990s in the Tootie Carter era.
Logan traveled to Chapmanville on Saturday afternoon in the other game involving county teams.
Ohio County, like Logan, is currently in gold status on the state’s color-coded COVID-19 risk map, which stipulates that its athletic teams can only play schools within their own county or other gold counties.
However, the Logan County Board of Education opted earlier this week to not return to in-person classes and maintained its school sports teams should not compete.
Burch’s decision changed that.
“These student-athletes have diligently and faithfully been practicing in hopes of participating in extracurricular activities,’’ Burch said in a statement, “and Governor [Jim] Justice does not believe the opportunity to play this weekend should be withheld solely due to the Logan County Board of Education’s decisions, which were contrary to the existing WVDE map. Following Governor Justice’s direction, I have worked with the WVSSAC, and am happy to announce that, consistent with Logan County’s current status on the WVDE map, student athletes may participate in extra-curricular activities this weekend.
“Governor Justice and I remind our communities to continue to follow the best public health practices to bring COVID-19 under control locally and allow schools to return to full operations.”
NEW LOOK STADIUM: Man’s George A. Queen Memorial Field debuted its new state-of-the-art LED scoreboard at Friday night’s game.
The new scoreboard replaced the old one which had blown down months beforehand during a wind storm.
Man also hopes to get a new home locker room build in time for the 2021 season.
SINGLE-A BILLIES: Friday’s game also marked a return to the Single-A ranks for Man, which had been competing as the smallest Double-A school in the state the last four years.
Man had a historic run as a Class A school the last time around, reaching the 2009 Class A state championship game at Wheeling Island Stadium.
Man did very well as a Class A team in the 2000s and into the early to mid-2010s.
The Billies made five playoffs appearances as a Class A school in 2004, 2005, 2008, 2009, 2013, 2014 and 2015, going 5-7.
The Billies advanced past the first round in 2005 and 2008 and also the 2009 state championship game season.