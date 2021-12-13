The Scott High School boys' basketball team is off and running in the 2021-22 round ball season after notching a pair of wins over the weekend at the Westside Tip-off Classic.
The Skyhawks (2-0) downed Liberty-Raleigh, 74-58, on Friday night in the opener, then came back on Saturday and destroyed the host Renegades, 82-43.
Scott looks to be much improved from last year's team already.
The Skyhawks were just 4-10 last season, falling 59-54 to Lincoln County in last year's Class AAA Region 4 Section 2 tourney but a lot of returnees are coming back and the Skyhawks hope to make a deep tournament run.
“We have a lot of returning players back from last year so it's been nice to already have the foundation in place. We're ready to hit the ground running this year,” Skyhawks' coach Shawn Ballard said. “Last year, we played a seven-man rotation and all seven are back this year. We have some younger guys who played some JV minutes last year and also have a senior who came out this year and will step into the rotation.”
Reece Carden, last year's Boone County Player of the Year, ripped the nets for 29 points in the win over Liberty-Raleigh. He sank seven 3-pointers in the game.
Landon Stone and Braxton Dolin also reached double figures in scoring in the game with 12 and 10 points respectively.
Ian Jarrells tossed in seven points, while Jaren Gaiter and Jay Sharps each tallied five.
Dylan Grant had four points. Logan Workman and Austin Shelton chipped in with one point apiece.
Ethan Williams and Adam Dreanen tallied 13 points each to pace the Raiders.
Carden had another monster game in the win over Westside as he drilled six 3s and finished with a 34-point effort.
Scott scorched the nets for 34 points in the second quarter alone and raced out to a commanding 52-19 halftime lead.
Jarrells also broke into double digits in scoring with 12 points.
Stone had eight, Isaac Setser and Sharps had six each and Gaiter and Grant tallied five apiece.
Dolin pitched in four points. Hunter Null had two points.
Evan Colucci paced Westside with 16 points.
Scott, ranked No. 10 in the state in Class AAA, is scheduled to return to action with Tuesday night's showdown at No. 2 Logan, coached by former Scott and Logan high school hoop standout Zach Green.
The Skyhawks then play at Winfield on Dec. 21 and at Ripley on Dec. 23 before hosting the Poca Dots on Dec. 28.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com