CHAPMANVILLE – Wednesday was an unofficial holiday at Scott High School and the City of Madison.
It was Reece Carden Day.
Carden, a sophomore guard, drilled a top-side 3-pointer at the buzzer, lifting the Scott High School boys' basketball team to a 54-53 win at Corridor G rival Chapmanville on Tuesday, March 30.
It was one of a trio of 3s Carden hit on the evening as the Skyhawks overcame a nine-point third quarter deficit.
The win was a much needed one for the Skyhawks, which improved to 3-7 and broke a five-game skid. It was a much needed win as Scott had suffered some close losses during the span, including a 75-73 setback at Capital on March 20.
It almost didn't happen, however.
Chapmanville (4-5) had taken a 53-51 lead with 1:33 left as Brody Dalton split from the free throw line.
The Skyhawks then had their chances and got good looks at the basket, including a trio of misses and a putback miss in the lane by Braxton Dolin with 36 seconds left.
Dolin, however, redeemed himself as he stole the ball away from the Tigers with 24 seconds left and Scott then called timeout with 17.7 ticks to go.
That set the table for Carden, who ripped the nets with his game-winning 3.
“He stepped up and hit a tough shot,” Scott coach Shawn Ballard said. “It was a situation that we had worked on at practice yesterday. We are a little stagnant getting to it. Their pressure disrupted us a little bit but it ended up being the shot that we wanted. We wanted it a little bit earlier on the clock but we are glad that we got it and it worked out.”
Cavin White led Scott with a 24-point game as he nailed six 3s on the night. Landon Stone tossed in 13 and Carden 11. Dolin added nine points.
Dalton led Chapmanville with 17 points. Isaiah Smith scored 12 and Zion Blevins 10 for the Class AA No. 8-ranked Tigers. Colton Craddock added seven points, Devin Workman five and Hunter Jeffrey two.
Ballard said it was nice to get over the hump with a win.
“We were still making some of the mistakes that we've been making early on this year, not taking care of the ball and not finishing great around the rim,” he said. “And we've got to get better defensively. But tonight we found ad way to win. We've had a tough schedule and we've had six losses by a combined 16 points against good teams. We've lost close games to Capital, South Charleston and Herbert Hoover. We were kind of getting down on ourselves. When you are in that rut of losing it's easy to keep losing. We dug deep tonight and didn't give up even through we were down big.”
Scott also gained a measure of revenge of Chapmanville which had come to Scott just a week before and beat the Skyhawks, 59-53, on their home court.
“It was a dog fight there too and the game went back and forth,” Ballard said. “They made plays down the stretch and we didn't. Tonight, it was us which hit the shots down the stretch.”
The Tigers led 29-24 at the half and 33-24 in the early moments of the third quarter. Blevins supplied the nine-point margin with back-to-back hoops. It would be Chapmanville's largest lead of the night.
Scott began to chip away.
Stone's 15-footer off the dribble cut it to 37-33.
Later, it was White's 3 which tied it at 37.
Scott tied it again at 39 before Smith's 3 gave Chapmanville a 42-39 lead after three quarters.
The Tigers went up 45-39 early in the fourth after another Smith 3 but the Skyhawks rallied, going on a 9-2 run to grab a 48-47 lead with 4:48 remaining in the game after Stone's 15-foot jumper.
Craddock put the Tigers back ahead, 49-48 with a 12-foot baseline shot and Smith's split from the foul line made it 51-49 with 4:05 left.
Scott later trimmed the deficit to just 52-51 with 3:00 left when White netted a pair of charity tosses.
Chapmanville led 20-12 after one quarter but a 12-3 run by Scott gave the Skyhawks a 24-23 lead with 2:14 to go until halftime.
Smith's layup had given the Tigers a five-point lead at the break.
Scott is scheduled to return to action on Friday at home against Lincoln County. The Skyhawks then play at Wayne on April 3 before traveling to Logan on April 6. All three of those opponents are in Scott's new Triple-A sectional.
Scott had played many years in the same sectional as Chapmanville.
“Things have changed up a bit but we still have some familiar opponents,” Ballard said. “It will be great competition. Basketball down here is so good because it brings the best out of you. It doesn't matter who is up one year and who is down one year because you are going to be in a dog fight in these matchups. In the latest polls, Logan was sixth in the state and they had a good win over Man. They are a real good team. They are a young team but they are an experienced young team. A lot of their young guys played a lot of varsity minutes last year. We'll get an opportunity to play them on Tuesday.”
CRHS has six games left in the regular season.
On Thursday, April 1, Chapmanville hosts Wayne. Herbert Hoover comes to town on April 3. The Tigers then hit the road at Wyoming East on April 6, host new Class AA sectional foe Liberty-Raleigh on April 7 and then play on the road at Liberty-Raleigh on April 13.
The finale is April 15 at home against Logan.