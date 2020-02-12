High School Basketball

Cardinal Conference

Boys Basketball Standings

South Division

School Conf All

Chapmanville 7-1 15-2

Logan 8-2 11-7

Mingo Central 6-4 10-6

Scott 4-5 11-7

Wayne 0-9 2-14

North Division

School Conf All

Poca 9-1 15-2

Winfield 5-5 7-8

Nitro 3-6 4-12

Sissonville 2-5 3-12

Herbert Hoover 2-7 5-11

Cardinal Conference

Girls Basketball Standings

South Division

School Conf All

Wayne 10-1 16-2

Chapmanville 8-4 14-5

Mingo Central 7-3 16-3

Logan 4-7 8-10

Scott 1-11 4-16

North Division

School Conf All

Winfield 10-0 16-2

Nitro 9-3 14-5

Herbert Hoover 7-6 14-7

Sissonville 2-9 4-13

Poca 0-11 0-19

*Tuesday’s games not included