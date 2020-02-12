High School Basketball
Cardinal Conference
Boys Basketball Standings
South Division
School Conf All
Chapmanville 7-1 15-2
Logan 8-2 11-7
Mingo Central 6-4 10-6
Scott 4-5 11-7
Wayne 0-9 2-14
North Division
School Conf All
Poca 9-1 15-2
Winfield 5-5 7-8
Nitro 3-6 4-12
Sissonville 2-5 3-12
Herbert Hoover 2-7 5-11
Cardinal Conference
Girls Basketball Standings
South Division
School Conf All
Wayne 10-1 16-2
Chapmanville 8-4 14-5
Mingo Central 7-3 16-3
Logan 4-7 8-10
Scott 1-11 4-16
North Division
School Conf All
Winfield 10-0 16-2
Nitro 9-3 14-5
Herbert Hoover 7-6 14-7
Sissonville 2-9 4-13
Poca 0-11 0-19
*Tuesday’s games not included