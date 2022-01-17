Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Cardinal Conference

Boys' Basketball Standings

(Through Monday, Jan. 17 games)

TEAM CONF OVERALL

Logan 4-0 8-0

Winfield 4-1 8-1

Poca 3-1 6-1

Nitro 3-2 4-6

Chapmanville 2-1 5-5

Herbert Hoover 2-3 7-3

Wayne 1-2 6-6

Scott 2-4 4-5

Sissonville 0-6 3-8

Cardinal Conference

Girls' Basketball Standings

(Through Monday, Jan. 17 games)

TEAM CONF OVERALL

Wayne 6-0 8-2

Logan 3-0 10-1

Nitro 5-1 8-2

Herbert Hoover 4-3 6-5

Sissonville 2-2 4-5

Chapmanville 1-4 4-6

Scott 0-2 1-8

Winfield 0-3 3-6

Poca 0-4 2-4

